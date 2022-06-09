Distractify
Bravo's 'Real Housewives' Shows Ranked: See Where Your Favorite Lands

Jun. 9 2022, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Comparison may be the thief of joy, but it hasn’t stopped the masses from comparing Bravo’s Real Housewives franchises. After all, it’s arguable that comparing one series to the next is natural, but we feel that the fan bases of each franchise plays a role in the chatter. Not to mention, RHOA’'s Kenya Moore and RHONY’'s Ramona Singer exchanged words on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip about their respective franchises being more iconic.

With that in mind, the wheels in our minds started turning about where each Real Housewives franchise stands in terms of popularity. Many would say that RHOA gives viewers everything and more, while others would say that the RHONJ gives the peach-holders a run for their money.

RHOP's Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Boalch-Darby
Source: Bravo

'RHOP's' Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Boalch-Darby

However, it all comes down to ratings.

So, with that in mind, where do the Real Housewives shows fall in rank? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Where do your faves fall?

8. The Real Housewives of Dubai

The Real Housewives of Dubai
Source: Bravo

It should come as no surprise that The Real Housewives of Dubai grabs the No. 8 spot. The series is the baby of all the Real Housewives franchises and is currently in the middle of its debut season. And while the world is slowly getting acquainted with the cast, the franchise has received rave reviews from social media users so far. TV Deets shares that the season has so far garnered less than 800,000 viewers for its season premiere. So, it's safe to say that The Real Housewives of Dubai has potential to make it to the top!

7. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Source: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has earned the No. 7 spot. Although the series is still considered to be fresh meat, the cast has been grown from its first season. The ladies have given viewers a fair share of drama. After all, Jen Shah's legal troubles has been all the cast and social media users alike have been talking about. And according to TV Deets, the Season 2 cast trip episode made a new record for viewership just under 840,000.

6. The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of New York City
Source: Bravo

Grabbing the No. 6 spot on the Real Housewives ranked list is The Real Housewives of New York City. Over the years, the cast has served up its share of drama. However, one of the biggest grievances fans have with the series is that it shouldn't have taken 13 seasons to have a Black housewife on the show. Not to mention, several rumors about cast members being racist may have seemingly hurt the show's viewership. The Daily Mail reports that the April 6, 2021 episode only brought in 764,000 viewers, which is a major low for the franchise. Hopefully things can change in the future!

5. The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Source: Bravo

This one pains us to admit, but RHOA has fallen from grace, and Season 13 is the cause. It's no secret that things were different for the cast since they had to film in the midst of COVID-19, but the ratings unfortunately took a tumble. Social media users criticized the fact that OG NeNe Leakes was gone from the show, while others felt that something was missing from the storyline. However, it appears that the Season 14 cast has understood the assignment. ShowBuzz Daily reports that ratings are up with Season 14, Episode 4, bringing in nearly 1 million views. So, its safe to say that RHOA will be back on top in no time.

4. The Real Housewives of Potomac

Dr. Wendy Osefo, karen Huger, Mia Thornton, and Ashley Boalch-Darby
Source: Bravo

Like it or not, RHOP has been a true breath of fresh air. From Season 1, the RHOP cast has been delivering epic reads, shade the size of the DMV area, and drama that has kept fans yearning for more. Over the years we've witnessed fights, marriage troubles, and women build their own businesses from the ground up. It's truly been inspiring and entertaining to watch. TV Deets shares that Season 6's finale ended with just over 1,015,000 million views, with the full season attracting between 875,000 to 1 million views. And Season 7 appears to be promising.

3. The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Real Housewives of Orange County
Source: Bravo

Securing the No. 3 spot of Real Housewives shows ranked is The Real Housewives of Orange County. The news may come as a surprise for many devoted Bravo viewers, but the ratings do not lie. The show has delivered 16 seasons that provided fans with drama from all ends —from Noel's divorce battle to Nicole suing Dr. Terry Dubrow. TV Deets reports that Part 2 of the Season 16 reunion brought in the most ratings with a whopping 1,095,000 for the season.

2. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Source: Bravo

It's no secret that RHOBH has received a few face lifts over the years. Beloved housewife Lisa Vanderpump bid the show farewell and Garcelle Beauvais made history as the first Black housewife on the franchise. Despite the changes over the years, viewership has been steady enough for RHOBH to land the No. 2 spot. Per TV Deets, Part 1 of the Season 11 reunion brought in 1,517,000 viewers, which reflects the majority of the season's episodes bringing in more than 1 million viewers.

1. The Real Housewives of New Jersey

The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Source: Bravo

There's something special about the RHONJ. The series has continuously delivered entertaining seasons over the years. Fans have seen the roller-coaster friendship of Danielle Staub and Teresa Giudice and rumors of Joe and Melissa Gorga possibly ending their marriage. The drama has been consistent and fans can't get enough. And since the series is the longest-running in the franchise — with 100,132,000 viewers for its Season 11 premiere it makes sense that RHONJ grabs the No. 1 spot.

Latest The Real Housewives of Dubai News and Updates

