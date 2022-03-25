Teresa Giudice Is Recovering After Emergency Surgery — What Happened to Her?

Teresa was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday, March 23, E! Online reported. There, she underwent emergency surgery, which was not cosmetic. On March 24, Teresa's representative confirmed to the publication that she is now "in recovery, currently resting."

"She is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery," the rep shared. "She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes." James Leonard, Teresa's lawyer, confirmed that she has since been released from the hospital.