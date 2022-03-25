Teresa Giudice Is Recovering After Emergency Surgery — What Happened to Her?By Michelle Stein
Mar. 25 2022, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
On March 24, 2022, fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were surprised to discover that Teresa Giudice had been hospitalized. A photo of the reality star wearing a medical gown while sitting in a hospital started circulating via social media, prompting well wishes from followers. Naturally, Bravo viewers wondered: What happened to Teresa? Let's take a closer look at what's been publicly shared about her condition.
Teresa has been featured on RHONJ since Season 1 — aside from the time she served 11 months of a 15-month prison sentence in 2015 for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. The TV personality has also written a number of The New York Times bestseller cookbooks and was featured on The Celebrity Apprentice 5.
What happened to Teresa Giudice?
Teresa was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday, March 23, E! Online reported. There, she underwent emergency surgery, which was not cosmetic. On March 24, Teresa's representative confirmed to the publication that she is now "in recovery, currently resting."
"She is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery," the rep shared. "She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes." James Leonard, Teresa's lawyer, confirmed that she has since been released from the hospital.
News of Teresa's hospitalization first broke when her oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, posted a photo of her mom wearing a mask from a hospital bed. "Such a trooper. I love you," she wrote in an Instagram story. "Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @TeresaGiudice."
Meanwhile, Gia's father/Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice posted the same photograph of the RHONJ star, along with the caption, "Please pray for Teresa as she's been admitted to the hospital."
Why was Teresa Giudice in the hospital?
It's unclear why Teresa was hospitalized and what procedure, exactly, she had done. A Bravo fan account called The Bravo Chicks reported that she had her appendix removed — and a source close to the star told TMZ the same — but this information has not been officially confirmed.
If she did have her appendix removed, then it's possible she suffered from appendicitis — inflammation of the appendix, which standardly requires surgical removal. Symptoms of appendicitis, according to Mayo Clinic, can include:
- sudden pain beginning on the right side of the lower abdomen
- sudden pain starting around the navel and often shifting to the lower right abdomen
- pain that worsens if you cough, walk or make other sudden movements
- nausea and vomiting
- loss of appetite
- low-grade fever that may worsen as the illness progresses
- constipation or diarrhea
- abdominal bloating
- flatulence
Hopefully, Teresa and/or her family members share more with fans and followers about what happened to her. (Perhaps the health scare will be detailed in an upcoming episode of RHONJ?)
Until then, it's difficult to know for sure why she was in the hospital and what emergency procedure was performed. We wish her a smooth and speedy recovery!
