While Teresa Giudice Approves of Gia's Boyfriend, Gia Doesn't Approve of Teresa's

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen a lot of relationship problems for the married couples. Meanwhile, the relationships of the cast members' children seem to be doing just fine. Allegations about Teresa Giudice's boyfriend have continued to come up while her 21-year-old daughter, Gia, has managed to keep a steady relationship with her current beau, Christian.
Who is Gia Giudice's boyfriend, Christian Carmichael?
Gia and Christian have been together for a little over two years now, having met by chance while hanging out at a mutual friend's house. While the couple hasn't yet talked about future plans, they seem to be going strong. They post about each other on a frequent basis online, touting their milestones and extravagant dates they go on.
The pair were first linked in early 2020 when Christian would tag Gia's second (private) Instagram in some posts, soft launching her in a carousel of photos. From there, he slowly made appearances in her stories and in TikToks before Gia finally confirmed they were a couple.
According to his Instagram bio, Christian currently works as a real estate agent following his graduation from Paramus High School in 2019.
"Christian is an absolute doll,” a source close to the family told Us Weekly shortly after the news of their relationship broke. “The family is just happy that Gia is happy.”
While some were initially upset that Gia didn't end up with fellow RHONJ cast member Frankie Catania (Dolores Catania's son), it seems that even Frankie approves of the relationship.
“I’m not mad at all. As long as she is happy and he treats her right, I am happy for her,” Frankie told Page Six in March 2020. “At the end of the day, she’s my friend, and if something was to happen in the future with us — time will tell.”
As the pair's relationship continues to grow, Gia's mother has been supportive of her happiness and seems to approve of the relationship wholeheartedly, even asking about Gia's boyfriend on RHONJ.
However, Gia doesn't completely approve of Teresa's new boyfriend.
While Gia and Christian have been together for just over two years, her mother also met her current boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, that same year.
Teresa and Luis began dating in November 2020, and while they've been going strong ever since, Gia has some hesitations about quickly the pair has been moving. In the March 8 episode of RHONJ, Gia shared her concerns about the relationship, noting that she hadn't expected her mother to move in with her new boyfriend so soon.
"Do I think my mom might be moving too fast? Yeah," Gia admitted in a confessional in between scenes of her asking Teresa whether or not she and Luis had talked about getting engaged. (Spoiler: they have). "In any relationship, you're going to be in the honeymoon stage for the beginning. It's very easy to only see the good when you're in La La Land."
