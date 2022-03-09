While Teresa Giudice Approves of Gia's Boyfriend, Gia Doesn't Approve of Teresa's

Gia and Christian have been together for a little over two years now, having met by chance while hanging out at a mutual friend's house. While the couple hasn't yet talked about future plans, they seem to be going strong. They post about each other on a frequent basis online, touting their milestones and extravagant dates they go on.

The pair were first linked in early 2020 when Christian would tag Gia's second (private) Instagram in some posts, soft launching her in a carousel of photos. From there, he slowly made appearances in her stories and in TikToks before Gia finally confirmed they were a couple.