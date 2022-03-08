‘RHONJ’ Fans Want Teresa Giudice Fired for Not Bringing Enough Drama

Some Bravo viewers are ready to see Teresa Giudice fired from being a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Fabellini Wines creator has been a part of RHONJ since Season 1 premiered in 2009. Over the years, Teresa has shared many issues regarding her personal life with the public. Few fans will forget her and her ex-husband Joe Giudice’s 2014 arrests for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.