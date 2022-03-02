What Does Teresa Giudice's Boyfriend Do for a Living? (He Can Certainly Afford Her Lavish Lifestyle)

To say that Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been an emotional rollercoaster for Teresa Giudice would be an understatement. Early in the season, tensions ran high between Gia Giudice and Joe Gorga, which resulted in an explosive family feud.

After Joe (eventually) offered an apology, their dispute was put to rest. But following their truce, Teresa was forced to put out yet another fire.