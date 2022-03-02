What Does Teresa Giudice's Boyfriend Do for a Living? (He Can Certainly Afford Her Lavish Lifestyle)By Pretty Honore
Mar. 1 2022, Published 8:45 p.m. ET
To say that Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been an emotional rollercoaster for Teresa Giudice would be an understatement. Early in the season, tensions ran high between Gia Giudice and Joe Gorga, which resulted in an explosive family feud.
After Joe (eventually) offered an apology, their dispute was put to rest. But following their truce, Teresa was forced to put out yet another fire.
In the Season 12 premiere, rumors came to light about Teresa’s boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, after a bizarre and confusing video surfaced online. Now, her RHONJ castmates are wondering if her beau is really who he claims to be.
Though we’ve seen Louie pretty frequently onscreen, not much is known about his background. For example, what exactly does the reality star do for a living? Read on for details on Louie's job, net worth, and more.
'RHONJ's Louie Ruelas has a job in the advertising industry.
Louie is one of the five co-founders behind Digital Media Solutions (DMS), a Florida-based digital marketing company that uses its proprietary technology to create “a more efficient advertising ecosystem” and help businesses “dominate social media”.
Per Bloomberg, the company was first founded in 2000. Today, Louie acts as the executive vice president of business development and has accumulated an estimated net worth of $2 million.
Despite the bad press that Louie has received lately, he’s definitely done a few good deeds in the past. In May 2020, a few months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he partnered with a nonprofit to feed more than 300 families in Harlem, N.Y.
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas first met in 2020.
Teresa first met her tech entrepreneur boyfriend in the summer of 2020, and they made their relationship public months later. It wasn’t long before Louie made his RHONJ debut.
The couple announced their engagement in September of 2021. However, some glaring red flags have come to light since the couple started dating. Along with allegations of infidelity, rumors suggest that Louie is “sex-obsessed.”
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas are still together amid cheating rumors.
Louie has been under fire since the Wake Up Warrior Camp video heard 'round the world surfaced online in July 2021. Yet Teresa is sticking by her man.
In the clip, Louie was seen shirtless with a group of men at “warrior camp”. The men — who were also shirtless — stood at his side and encouraged him to fight for the forgiveness of an unconfirmed woman.
While the clip raised quite a few eyebrows, a coach from Wake Up Warrior confirmed that the video was recorded five years ago. Though he claimed to have no idea who the video was for, another insider told UsWeekly that the apology was meant for his ex, Paula Sanchez.
“What had happened was, he hurt Paula and her daughter very badly, causing her to give the engagement ring back,” the source revealed.
You can see how Louie and Teresa’s love story plays out in new episodes of RHONJ, airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.