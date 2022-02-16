Gia Giudice Reportedly Received a Substantial Salary for 'RHONJ' Season 12

One Bravo star's child could see better times on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Gia Giudice, The daughter of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice has been a part of the Bravo franchise since it premiered in May 2009. However, her fame increased over the past few years, in part because of the show’s success. When Gia trended on TikTok last year, she gained a slew of followers on social media and became verified on the popular app.