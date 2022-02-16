'RHONJ' Fans Are Curious Where Joe Gorga Went to School

Season 12 of RHONJ kicked off with an explosive episode on Feb. 1, providing fans with plenty of talking points about Bill Aydin's history of cheating and the latest feud between Jennifer and Margaret Josephs.

In Season 12, Episode 2, Gia Giudice and Joe Gorga briefly talked about the comments Joe previously made about Gia's dad, Joe Guidice, with Gorga stubbornly standing his ground during the quarrel. Now, fans are curious about Joe Gorga's background. Where did he go to college?