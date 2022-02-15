Why Did Kathy Wakile Leave 'RHONJ' after Season 7?

Since it debuted in 2009, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has stood apart from other Real Housewives franchises because it features stars who are also family members.

During the first two seasons, the family drama among sisters Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo and their sister-in-law, Jacqueline Laurita dominated, but things changed in Season 3 when Teresa Giudice's relatives became full-time stars.