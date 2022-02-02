All Anyone on 'RHONJ' Can Talk About Is This Bizarre Video of Luis "Louie" Ruelas

All Anyone on 'RHONJ' Can Talk About Is This Bizarre Video of Luis "Louie" RuelasBy Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 2 2022, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
After keeping their relationship relatively private during Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice and her soon-to-be husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas seem willing to take the next step and flaunt their romance on-screen.
Season 12 of the Bravo reality series kicked off on Feb. 1, 2022, and Teresa's fellow cast members wasted no time gossiping about Louie, discussing a resurfaced video of the businessman.
Although Margaret Josephs did her best to explain the video to viewers, it wasn't enough — we wanted to see the clip!
Since RHONJ opted out from showing the footage during the Season 12 premiere, fans flocked to social media, searching for the so-called "disturbing" video. Luckily, we got a hold of it, so here's everything you need to know about Louie's odd beach video.
In the video, Louie pleads for a second chance with his ex-wife.
If you're like us, then you definitely missed a hefty amount of RHONJ off-season drama, including Louie's video from Warrior Camp (whatever that is). When the ladies and their husbands brought it up during the Season 12 premiere, we were utterly confused — what video? When did this happen?
Well, it appears the controversial video comes from a rough patch in Louie's past relationship. In the nearly two-minute clip, a cluster of shirtless men surround Louie and encourage him to speak from his heart.
"I'm coming home to see you, to get engaged and bring our family together and finally get married, and have a life together," he tells the unidentified woman (presumably his ex-wife). "I love you, and I love our family together. I love our children, and I hope you receive this message well."
He then gets up close and personal with the camera and adds, "Thank you, I love you ... I hope that this hits your heart well and you understand where I'm coming from. I hope to come home to you to have the opportunity to talk to you and share with you my experience with my life. I love you. I’m sorry I made mistakes."
During the episode, Teresa defends Louie regarding the video.
In typical Teresa Giudice fashion, she stands by her loved ones. After Louie's absurd video became the talk of the night at her pool party during RHONJ Season 12 premiere, Teresa shut down all claims that her fiancé must address the footage and its subject matter to the group.
"Listen, that’s part of his past, so he doesn’t owe anybody an explanation about anything,” Teresa told Margaret. "I think he’s an amazing man."
In her confessional, Teresa continued, "I go by how me and Luis are present and future. I have a past. He has a past. I don’t care, and I want everybody to do the right thing because this is my home. Give me the respect, give him the respect. If not, I’m not going to be good."
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.