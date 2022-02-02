All Anyone on 'RHONJ' Can Talk About Is This Bizarre Video of Luis "Louie" Ruelas

After keeping their relationship relatively private during Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice and her soon-to-be husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas seem willing to take the next step and flaunt their romance on-screen.

Season 12 of the Bravo reality series kicked off on Feb. 1, 2022, and Teresa's fellow cast members wasted no time gossiping about Louie, discussing a resurfaced video of the businessman.