When Was 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 12 Actually Filmed? Here's the Truth

She continued, "It probably intensifies the further along we go. You know with anything with Teresa, you never know what you’re going to get." Based on the Season 12 trailer, there will also be a lot of instigation, arguments, and drama. The trailer reveals that some marriages might be falling apart, some friendships might not stand the test of time, and a lot of tears will be shed.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. PST on Bravo.