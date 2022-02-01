When Was 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 12 Actually Filmed? Here's the Truth

When Was 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 12 Actually Filmed? Here's the TruthBy Stephanie Harper
Feb. 1 2022, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
The latest episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are jam-packed with intense drama between cast members! Even though the show premiered in 2009, it seems to only have gotten better and better over the course of the last several years.
The RHONJ cast includes Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and more. When exactly was Season 12 of RHONJ filmed? Here’s what fans of the hit reality TV show should know.
When was ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 12 filmed?
According to Us Weekly, an anonymous source revealed that RHONJ Season 12 begin filming at the start of summer 2021. Because of this, Season 12 will obviously spend a lot of time shedding light on the events of last year's June, July, and August. Interestingly enough, Season 11 of RHONJ followed a similar pattern.
When it was released, it was completely focused on everything that took place during the summer of 2020. In real life, viewers are currently coming to the end of the winter season, but audiences will be able to enjoy what the RHONJ women were up to while the weather was still hot and the sun was still shining.
What else is to be expected in Season 12 of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'?
Along with the three cast members already mentioned earlier, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldscheider, and Jennifer Aydin are also part of the cast. One of the most interesting twists for Season 12 is the fact that the wife of Tiki Barber, Traci Lynn Johnson, is also part of the lineup.
Keep in mind that her relationship with Tiki was a major scandal back in 2010. He left his then-wife (who was pregnant with his twin daughters at the time) for a then 23-year-old Traci.
They’ve now expanded into having a family of their own with two daughters. Traci opened up to E! News about joining the cast of the show, saying, “As the OG of the show, I thought Teresa would be very territorial and not wanting a newcomer to come in, and I will say I was very surprised and happy to see how she welcomed me into the group of friends. She was very great in the beginning. Things may get rocky with us throughout the season. I just feel like I have drama with Teresa this season."
She continued, "It probably intensifies the further along we go. You know with anything with Teresa, you never know what you’re going to get." Based on the Season 12 trailer, there will also be a lot of instigation, arguments, and drama. The trailer reveals that some marriages might be falling apart, some friendships might not stand the test of time, and a lot of tears will be shed.
New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. PST on Bravo.