Traci Lynn Johnson, Wife of Football Legend Tiki Barber, Is a Mother of Two

Dating a celebrity comes with its share of perks. Not only are their partners given the opportunity to be in the public eye, but they're also afforded plenty of opportunities. For example, Kevin Hart’s wife — Eniko Hart — landed a fitness partnership with Fabletics. Not to mention, rapper Cam’ron’s ex-girlfriend Juju Castaneda credits the star for her career in the entertainment industry.

Now it looks like the same can be said for Tiki Barber’s wife, Traci Lynn Johnson . Fans have become interested in the star since she’s been coupled up with the NFL legend. And since it appears that Traci may be stepping into the spotlight, that interest has grown. From her family life to her kids to her career and more, fans are ready to get familiar with Tiki’s other half. Read on to get some answers.

Traci is a mother of two beautiful daughters — Brooklyn and Teagan.

Although there has been some drama surrounding the couple in the past — since Traci Lynn was Tiki’s mistress — the pair hasn’t allowed the scandal to impact their family dynamic.

After jumping the broom with the NFL star in 2012, the couple weren’t quite sure if they would have kids. "We might someday," Traci told the New York Daily News. "Tiki and I call them our 'maybe babies.'”

However, things quickly changed for the couple once they celebrated the birth of their eldest daughter, Brooklyn, in December 2013. Three years later, the couple welcomed daughter, Teagan, into the family.

