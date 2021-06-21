Traci Lynn Johnson, Wife of Football Legend Tiki Barber, Is a Mother of Two

Traci Lynn Johnson, Wife of Football Legend Tiki Barber, Is a Mother of TwoBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 21 2021, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Dating a celebrity comes with its share of perks. Not only are their partners given the opportunity to be in the public eye, but they're also afforded plenty of opportunities. For example, Kevin Hart’s wife — Eniko Hart — landed a fitness partnership with Fabletics. Not to mention, rapper Cam’ron’s ex-girlfriend Juju Castaneda credits the star for her career in the entertainment industry.
Now it looks like the same can be said for Tiki Barber’s wife, Traci Lynn Johnson. Fans have become interested in the star since she’s been coupled up with the NFL legend. And since it appears that Traci may be stepping into the spotlight, that interest has grown. From her family life to her kids to her career and more, fans are ready to get familiar with Tiki’s other half. Read on to get some answers.
Traci is a mother of two beautiful daughters — Brooklyn and Teagan.
Although there has been some drama surrounding the couple in the past — since Traci Lynn was Tiki’s mistress — the pair hasn’t allowed the scandal to impact their family dynamic.
After jumping the broom with the NFL star in 2012, the couple weren’t quite sure if they would have kids.
"We might someday," Traci told the New York Daily News. "Tiki and I call them our 'maybe babies.'”
However, things quickly changed for the couple once they celebrated the birth of their eldest daughter, Brooklyn, in December 2013. Three years later, the couple welcomed daughter, Teagan, into the family.
Although it has been some time since the couple got together, social media users still have unfavorable opinions about their union. And it’s all because Tiki left his first wife — Ginny Barber, who was pregnant at the time — to be with Traci.
But despite the backlash, Tiki and Traci have been focusing on raising their family and building a life with each other.
Traci Lynn Johnson is rumored to be the newest cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey.’
If you’re a fan of the RHONJ, then you know that there have been many cast shake-ups over the years. From the departures of cast members like Danielle Staub and Caroline Manzo, fans are always wondering who will join the cast. And Traci is rumored to be the newest addition.
The Sun reports that Traci is currently being tested to see how she meshes with the ladies.
"Tiki Barber's wife, Traci Lynn, filmed with the cast at Margaret Josephs's Pride party in Englewood, NJ on Tuesday night," a source told the outlet. "The party was shot for Season 12. Traci is being tested out to see how she fits in with the other women. She's been filming scenes."
The site also shares that the Bravo network has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors of Traci joining the cast. However, it’s important to note that the network likes to keep the news of new additions to the franchise a secret until the appropriate time.
Like it or not, there’s no denying that Traci Lynn would make a great housewife. Not only is she the wife of an NFL legend, but she also likes to keep a low profile in her everyday life. Traci Lynn shared with the New York Daily News that networks have long wanted her and Tiki to join the reality television world, so it makes her an even bigger get for the franchise.