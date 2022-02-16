Logo
Gia Giudice’s sweatshirt line
Gia Giudice's 'Sad Song' Is Back in the Spotlight After the 'RHONJ' Star Launches a Loungewear Line

Feb. 15 2022, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Going viral can be a gift and a curse. This is especially true for Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia. When Teresa’s family first joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia was only 8 years old. More than a decade later, the now 21-year-old Rutgers University student is all grown up and has recently launched her first business venture.

In Season 12, we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Gia Giudice’s sweatshirt line, which was inspired by a RHONJ moment that she’ll never forget — and neither will we.

Gia Giudice has launched a sweatshirt line named G.G.

Now that the dust has settled between Gia and her uncle Joe Gorga, she’s back to business in the Feb. 15 episode of RHONJ. In a teaser, Gia rounds up a group of models to sport her loungewear line — aptly named G.G. — to take pictures for her website.

Since launching her collection, Gia’s family has been supportive of her entrepreneurial journey. Teresa gushes with pride at her daughter's photoshoot in Episode 3 and even poses for a few shots.

Despite the tension between the family, Gia said her aunt — Melissa Gorga — who owns Envy Boutique is also “really happy” for her. However, when it comes to working together professionally, Gia told Bravo Insider, “I feel like business and family, I kind of keep that separate."

The line, which is a collab with Hazel Boutique, features a variety of hoodies, hats, and sweatpants uniquely curated by Gia herself. Most styles on the website range from size small to 2XL. While many of the styles feature smiley faces in a dripping paint-inspired design, one of the styles available for purchase highlights lyrics from a viral RHONJ clip, which, according to Gia, inspired her to launch her line.

Source: Instagram

Gia Giudice's viral "Sad Song" inspired her loungewear collection.

In Season 3 of RHONJ, which aired in 2011, a 10-year-old Gia performed a song that she wrote at her sister’s birthday party. The lyrics were about her parents’ ongoing feud with her aunt and uncle.

"Waking up in the morning / Thinking about so many things / I just wish things would get better,” she sang tearfully. "Oh no, things are just caught up in my mind / Just cannot get rid of them / I'm worrying and worrying, I just cannot get rid of this”

Ten years after the episode aired, the song resurfaced on TikTok and caught the attention of stars like Will Smith and Cardi B. Following her viral moment, Gia shared in a 2021 interview, "I was like, 'What the hell is going on?'"

As her song gained popularity, the Real Housewives star eventually decided, “I guess I just have to own it." Gia added, "I saw that my song was going viral, and I was like, 'Wait, this is like the perfect door-opener to be starting something really cool. So I decided to launch those sweatshirts.”

Most sizes and styles from Gia’s collection are available at HazelBoutique.com.

You can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

