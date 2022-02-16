Gia Giudice's 'Sad Song' Is Back in the Spotlight After the 'RHONJ' Star Launches a Loungewear Line

Going viral can be a gift and a curse. This is especially true for Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia. When Teresa’s family first joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia was only 8 years old. More than a decade later, the now 21-year-old Rutgers University student is all grown up and has recently launched her first business venture.

In Season 12, we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Gia Giudice’s sweatshirt line, which was inspired by a RHONJ moment that she’ll never forget — and neither will we.