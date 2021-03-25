Will Smith Helped Gia Giudice's Infamous 'RHONJ' "Sad Song" Go Viral on TikTok

Though 2020 taught people to expect the unexpected, it's still somewhat rare for A-list stars to acknowledge the reality TV world. That's why Bravo fans went crazy when The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor posted a TikTok featuring Gia Giudice 's "Sad Song" from Season 3 of RHONJ.

Who could have possibly foreseen a Will Smith crossover with The Real Housewives of New Jersey ?

Those who aren't longtime RHONJ fans probably aren't familiar with the context of Gia Giudice's "Sad Song." We're breaking down the background of the track, the TikTok infamy, and Gia's response to Will's video.

Over the years, Housewives fans have seen many cast members attempt to forge music careers — from Gia's aunt Melissa Gorga to RHONY O.G. Luann De Lesseps to RHOA alum Kim Zolciak. But only Gia can count Will Smith as a listener.

Gia Giudice's "Sad Song" has gone viral on TikTok.

Though you might be hearing a sampling from "Sad Song" for the first time on TikTok in 2021, the track was actually first performed on the hit Bravo reality series in 2011. Gia wrote "Sad Song" when she was just 10 years old, and she performed it at her sister's birthday party. The lyrics reflected how she felt about the fact that her parents were fighting with her aunt and uncle (Joe Gorga).

As viewers will remember, Teresa and her then-husband Joe Giudice were embroiled in a long feud with Melissa and Joe Gorga that played out on the show. Gia sang the song in front of the RHONJ cast, and Joe Gorga cried while listening to it. While most "Sad Song" TikTok videos include just the "Waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things" lyrics, the original piece was much longer.

"Waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things, I just wish things would get better / I'm trying to get rid of them, but nothing seems to stay the same / Woke up in the morning, doing my hair and makeup, getting my clothes on, walking into school, thinking about what's going to happen next," Gia sang on the show.

