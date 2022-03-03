‘RHOM’ Star Alexia Echevarria Postponed Her Wedding to Todd Nepola for a Tragic Reason

‘RHOM’ Star Alexia Echevarria Postponed Her Wedding to Todd Nepola for a Tragic ReasonBy Elizabeth Randolph
After pushing back her wedding to mourn the loss of her mom, Alexia Echevarria from The Real Housewives of Miami officially married her longtime love, Todd Nepola, in December 2021.
The Bravo star’s mother, Nancy, died in August 2021, which was when Alexia and Todd had planned to get married. They then decided on a smaller, more intimate setting following her mom's death.
Although Alexia’s mom wasn’t physically at her wedding, the Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar owner still honored her in a heartfelt way.
Read on for more details about Alexia's wedding, as well as what happened to her mom.
‘RHOM’ star Alexia Echevarria said she “could feel” her mom’s presence on her wedding day.
The TV personality and the Current Capital Group founder were supposed to get married four months before they actually tied the knot. However, on the morning of her originally planned wedding, Alexia discovered her mother had died.
On her wedding day in December, she took a “special moment” to honor her late mother and father.
“When I closed my eyes, kissed and tossed my flower bouquet into the ocean while thinking of my mom and dad,” she recalled. "They both loved flowers and the ocean. I could feel both of them right by my side."
How did Alexia Echevarria’s mom, Nancy, die?
Alexia broke the news of Nancy’s death via Instagram in August 2021. Alongside a photo of her and her mom, the reality star explained in a heartfelt caption that Nancy died of COVID-19.
“The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me,” Alexia wrote. “I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest.”
In her post, Alexia reflected on Nancy’s life. She highlighted how her mom was a “trailblazer” who paid her way through medical school as a Cuban refugee. Alexia also gave followers insight into their lives together. She referred to Nancy as her “best friend,” among other loving names.
She wrote, "My mom, Nancy, was a woman of strength and beauty. Over the years, I watched how she lived her life, HER WAY. My best friend, my psychiatrist, but above all, she was my mother. My mother was the kind of woman that was respected, admired, inspirational, and so ahead of her times.”
Alexia discussed her mother’s death in RHOM Season 4. Currently, she stars on the show with Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Nicole Martin.
Alexia’s marriage to Todd is her third one, as she divorced Pedro “Pegy” Rosello in 1996 before moving on to Herman Echevarria. Following 11 years of marriage, she asked Herman for a divorce in 2015. The businessman died the following year at 61.
