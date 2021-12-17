Are the Rumors About Alexia Echevarria's Late Husband, Herman, Anything to Go By?

An all-time Bravo hit, The Real Housewives of Miami came back with a gossip-filled episode on Dec. 16. 2021, treating viewers to almost an hour's worth of unparalleled drama.

Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, and the rest of the women had a lot of catching up to do. Since last appearing on RHOM in 2013, Marysol married Steve McNamara, Larsa and Scottie Pippen ended things for good, while Alexia lost Herman Echevarria. So, what's with the rumors? Did Herman have a gay lover?