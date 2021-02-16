Everything You Need to Know About Future and Larsa Pippen's Brief Romantic History

They say that you should never date a writer because you’ll wind up being used as material for their latest work, and Larsa Pippen learned the hard way that the same is true when it comes to rappers. In a recent interview, Larsa further addressed claims about her brief situationship with rapper Future , and claimed that he “was delusional” for mentioning their relationship in one of his songs. So, what song did Future write about Larsa Pippen ?

What song did Future write about Larsa?

In January of 2020, Future was featured on rapper Moneybagg Yo’s album "Time Served," and stirred up a slew of controversy after seemingly confirming his alleged relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa. On the collaboration track entitled “Federal Fed,” Future doesn’t mention Larsa by name, but he gave fans even more reason to believe swirling rumors about him and the soon-to-be-divorcee. The lyrics read, “I did it by mistake, it wasn't on purpose, end up f---ing your wife.”

Fans believed the lyric to be a shot at Scottie, who filed for divorce from Larsa for the second time in December of 2020. Scottie and Larsa, who were married for 19 years, were said to be separated when Larsa initially started dating Future.

In a recent interview with Jason Lee, Larsa shared her thoughts on the song lyric, condemning the rapper for exaggerating the status of their relationship. She explained, "That was stupid of him because it was not that, like he was delusional, it was not that. It was never that.”

Larsa went on to clarify her statement, saying that while her relationship with Future “served a purpose,” it was “never that serious.” Larsa told Jason, “Like, I was really sad. I was at a point in my life where I was really sad and I was dealing with, like, 'Do I move on? Do I not? Are my kids gonna be OK?'

She continued, "And it was like a lot of guilt I felt and he was the guy that was there to see me go through it and he was the guy I would talk to when I was dealing with things. He gave me confidence when I was in a dark place. He served a purpose. Did I want to spend the rest of my life with him? Don't think so, but he served a purpose."

