'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara La Negra's Boyfriend Is a Project Developer and Realtor

On VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami, navigating the dating world can come with its share of drama. From messy divorces to love triangles, finding and nurturing a relationship is no easy feat for the stars. And since Amara La Negra experienced the downside of dating Emjay, Shay’s brother, who was considered to be a gold-digger, the songstress decided to play it even more safe on the romantic front.

As we get into the thick of Season 4, Amara has decided to give love another try. Emjay’s efforts to get back into her good graces failed and Amara is smitten with a new man. While most cast members tend to date people who are in the hip-hop scene, Amara has taken a different approach. So, who is Amara La Negra’s boyfriend? Keep reading to find out.

Who is Amara La Negra dating?

Love is in the air! On Season 4 of LHHMIA, Amara shared that she and a man named Allan Mueses are exploring a romantic relationship with one another. The pair initially met when Amara first started her journey in the real estate lane.

According to Allan’s Instagram bio, he works as a project developer and realtor in New York City and the Dominican Republic. He’s the CEO of Soluciones Allan — in partnership with Amara — which offers legal, financial, and real estate services. He also serves as CEO for Dream Big Construction Company, which helps prospective owners find and build luxury homes. Aside from Allan’s career, he is also a father of two girls, Layla and Alanna. Allan frequently dotes on the girls on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike other men that Amara has been involved with, Allan seems to have it all together. But, Amara’s mother, Mama Ana, is not too sold on the relationship. In the super-trailer for Season 4, Mama Ana and Allan can be seen having a verbal spat with one another. Plus, when Amara reveals that she may want to step back from making music and dancing in favor of her new lifestyle, Mama Ana doesn’t seem to approve.