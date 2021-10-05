'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara La Negra's Boyfriend Is a Project Developer and Realtor

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara La Negra's Boyfriend Is a Project Developer and RealtorBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 5 2021, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
On VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami, navigating the dating world can come with its share of drama. From messy divorces to love triangles, finding and nurturing a relationship is no easy feat for the stars. And since Amara La Negra experienced the downside of dating Emjay, Shay’s brother, who was considered to be a gold-digger, the songstress decided to play it even more safe on the romantic front.
As we get into the thick of Season 4, Amara has decided to give love another try. Emjay’s efforts to get back into her good graces failed and Amara is smitten with a new man. While most cast members tend to date people who are in the hip-hop scene, Amara has taken a different approach. So, who is Amara La Negra’s boyfriend? Keep reading to find out.
Who is Amara La Negra dating?
Love is in the air! On Season 4 of LHHMIA, Amara shared that she and a man named Allan Mueses are exploring a romantic relationship with one another. The pair initially met when Amara first started her journey in the real estate lane.
According to Allan’s Instagram bio, he works as a project developer and realtor in New York City and the Dominican Republic. He’s the CEO of Soluciones Allan — in partnership with Amara — which offers legal, financial, and real estate services. He also serves as CEO for Dream Big Construction Company, which helps prospective owners find and build luxury homes.
Aside from Allan’s career, he is also a father of two girls, Layla and Alanna. Allan frequently dotes on the girls on Instagram.
Unlike other men that Amara has been involved with, Allan seems to have it all together. But, Amara’s mother, Mama Ana, is not too sold on the relationship. In the super-trailer for Season 4, Mama Ana and Allan can be seen having a verbal spat with one another.
Plus, when Amara reveals that she may want to step back from making music and dancing in favor of her new lifestyle, Mama Ana doesn’t seem to approve.
Fans don’t believe that Amara La Negra is pregnant on 'LHHMIA.'
Before the Season 4 premiere, the super-trailer revealed that Amara suspects she may be pregnant. After she speaks with a doctor and lets him know that she hasn’t had a menstrual period in three weeks, reality hits her.
“There may be a chance I might be pregnant,” she tells her father.
As her father appears shocked by the news, she makes him promise not to say anything and says “my mom will kill me.”
That scene has been living rent free in the heads of fans on social media. While it would be great if Amara was expecting, it doesn’t look like there is a baby on board.
One glance on her Instagram page will reveal Amara showing off her weight loss and trim figure — sans a baby bump. So, it’s safe to assume that she and Allan are not going to be parents anytime soon.
Even though Mama Ana may not be excited about Amara’s romance with Allan, the couple does seem to be happy with one another. We’ll just have to wait and see if their relationship goes the distance.
Catch new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.