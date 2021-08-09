'RHOM' Alum Alexia Echevarria Was Married to Pedro "Pegy" Rosello from 'Cocaine Cowboys'

The two built a Miami-based drug empire that was worth several billion dollars, and their loved ones, former employees, and those who took them down, appeared on the series.

Netflix's latest binge worthy docuseries is Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami, which tells the story of friends Los Muchachos aka Augusto "Willy" Falcon and Salvador "Sal" Magluta , who were accused of bringing more than 75 tons worth of cocaine into the United States from two major Colombian cartels in the '80s.

In the second episode, "75 Tons," viewers learn that Pegy was married to Alexia Echevarria , who starred on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami.

One main contributor to the show, who has been getting a lot of attention online, is Pedro "Pegy" Rosello . After seeing how much his father struggled to put food on the table growing up, Pegy was motivated to make money. He trafficked the drugs for Sal and Willy, and he later became a key figure in the business after distributor Justo Jay was arrested.

Pedro "Pegy" Rosello was married to Alexia Echevarria

The Cocaine Cowboys subject first saw his future wife when she was out to lunch with her father at the Latin American restaurant in Miami in 1987. Though the two noticed one another, they didn't formally meet until they both happened to attend Club Nu at the same time on the next Friday night. Pegy expressed an interest in Alexia, but he wasn't the only notable person there who caught her eye. Alexia pointed out in the docuseries that Jose Canseco was also paying attention to her, but that she ended up liking Pegy more.

When the two hung out at the beach the following day, Pegy received a phone call, and he had to leave abruptly. While Alexia was concerned that he had a wife or a girlfriend, she later realized that he was responding to a drug delivery. However, when they were first in a relationship, Alexia had no idea what kind of business her boyfriend was involved in. He would tell her that he worked for his parents.

The couple started dating seriously about a year-and-a-half after they first met. They got engaged, and Alexia was in the process of planning their wedding when Pegy was indicted on trafficking charges in 1991. She was told not to go ahead with the wedding because the authorities were planning on arresting Pegy on that day. However, though they canceled the nuptials, he was arrested in September 1991.

Pegy gave up Sal in order to lessen his eventual prison sentence. When he was out on bond for a year, he and Alexia got married. They welcomed a son together named Peter in August 1992. He then turned himself in to begin serving a five-year sentence, but he was released after about four years.

After Pegy came out of jail, Alexia got pregnant with their second son, Frankie. The two got divorced shortly thereafter, in 1996. They remained amicable, and Alexia referred to her ex as a "great dad" in the finale of the Netflix series. Alexia went on to appear on all three seasons of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami, and she is set to return to the upcoming fourth season on Peacock.