'Cocaine Cowboys' Subject Peggy Rosello Has Had Quite a Few Run-Ins With the Law

Although Cocaine Cowboys focuses on the journey of Falcon and Magluta and how they went from your everyday marijuana dealers in Los Angeles to the richest drug lords in the world in Miami, Peggy Rosello was also a key part of the scheme. Rosello is the brother of another major player, who doesn’t make an appearance in Cocaine Cowboys. In fact, she was a fugitive for over two decades.

Rosello’s sister is none other than Gina Rosello, the wife of Falcon’s brother, Gustavo “Taby” Falcon. Gina and Taby had been hanging out together since they were 14 or 15 years old, so when Taby’s brother began growing his drug ring, it’s no surprise that he got involved.

What is surprising is that, although Gina was not convicted at all when the Falcon–Magluta drug ring was busted, she went undercover with Taby. She hadn't talked to her brother, Peggy Rosello, from 1991 until she was found in 2017 under an alias.