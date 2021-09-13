All the Details on 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Trina's New Fiancé Raymond Taylor

VH1’s popular Love & Hip Hop franchise continues to take the reality television world by storm. The hit series has introduced the world to some of hip-hop’s rising stars while shining a light on their personal lives. Although the franchise has the reputation of putting music on the back burner and only focusing on relationship drama, Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 4 has flipped the script. And it’s all thanks to rapper Trina and her new fiancé, Raymond Taylor .

Longtime fans of Trina (real name: Katrina Taylor) are likely aware that she and Raymond have been dating for some time. And since the news of Trina and Raymond's engagement is a hot topic, fans want to learn all about him. For starters, what is Raymond Taylor’s net worth? Keep reading to find your answer.

According to MuchFeed , Raymond, a former college basketball star, decided to leave the sport behind after not being drafted. Since then, Raymond has focused on building his music career and stepping into the entrepreneurial lane. Raymond's Instagram bio shares that he also works as a creative director for Team Sports Creatives .

Per TVStarBio , Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s Raymond Taylor’s net worth is unknown at this time. If you’re currently watching Season 4 of the show, you’ll likely know that Raymond Taylor is an aspiring musician. So, it's safe to assume that Raymond does bring in coins from live shows and brand endorsements on social media.

Trina announced her engagement to Raymond Taylor in an impromptu Instagram Live session with Stormy Wellington.

Trina’s love life over the years has been a hot topic in the headlines and social media. With many high-profile relationships filled with drama, fans have long hoped that the star will eventually find her match. And it turns out that Trina's completely smitten.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent Instagram Live session with Stormy Wellington (captured by The Shade Room), the “Diamond Princess” shared that she is now officially off the market. "Trina, that ring is everything. I love that ring,” Stormy says to Trina. “Thank you. I had a big night last night,” Trina responds. “You got engaged?” Stormy asks Trina. “Last night … yeah. I still don’t believe it," Trina tells Stormy.

Article continues below advertisement

Raymond also hinted at the big news with a recent photo on Instagram. In the photo, he and Trina are hugging each other. The caption reads “Hell or high water,” with the hashtags #loeliferz #taylor2703.

One quick scroll through Raymond's social media will show you that he and Trina have been an item for at least five years. So, this engagement shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. It also shows just how committed the couple is to keeping the details of their relationship out of the blogs.

Article continues below advertisement