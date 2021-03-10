Are Trina and Rick Ross Finally Dating? We Have the Answers

Even if they’re not dating, we still love Rick and Trina’s relationship! The two have been friends for at least 20 years, and they have seemed to only grow closer. Trina made it big before he did and in 2011, she told Hop Hop DX , “I was on tour and I was taking his mixtapes on tour, promoting, pushing him before people knew who he was.”

The two have always had a professional and friendly relationship, and they even collaborated on a few songs together. Their first collab was in 2002 on Trina’s hit, “Told Y’all,” and then she returned the favor by featuring on Rick’s 2009 single, “Face,” although there are several other songs too. They seem to have a supportive and loving friendship, but if it ever becomes more, we definitely won’t be disappointed.