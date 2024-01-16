Home > Entertainment > Music Cierra Nichole Welcomes a New Baby — and it Seems Rick Ross Is the Father Rick Ross has five children he's currently confirmed, though it seems that number may now be up to six with this model's recent Instagram post. By Sara Belcher Jan. 16 2024, Published 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When it comes to celebrities, it's sometimes hard to keep track of their sprawling family trees. Rapper Rick Ross, known for his albums "Port of Miami," "Trilla," and "Deeper Than Rap," is one example of a celebrity with more than one baby mama. Throughout his lucrative career, Rick has had many public relationships — and his baby mamas will still sometimes beef publicly over the rapper. Currently, it seems like Rick has six children, though not all of them have been confirmed publicly.

Rick Ross allegedly has a new baby girl.

Rick has another baby! In mid-January, model Cierra Nichole posted a video on her Instagram of her new baby, Au’mei Moon Roberts. Though Cierra does not tag her baby daddy in the post, it didn't take long for commenters to begin theorizing that Rick, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, was the father. It seems as though Cierra confirms this in her comments, thanking a commenter who wrote "Congrats to you and Rick Ross new bundle of joy."

Rick's current girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, seemingly further confirmed that the baby is her boyfriend's by reposting a photo of the child on her Instagram story. Sharing Cierra's post revealing her new baby to the world, Cristina wrote "She's gorgeous" with a double heart emoji in the story. Cierra's response was less-than-kind, with The Shade Room reporting that she replied to the story clapping back.

"It’s giving STRANGER DANGER babie we don’t know YOU! play with someone else for clout,” she wrote. Though Rick himself has yet to confirm the birth of his fifth child, it seems like Cristina is confident that the surprise baby won't come between her and her partner. The pair have been publicly together since December 2023, but it's unclear what his relationship was with Cierra before Cristina was in the picture.

Rick Ross has five other children.

Though there are some rumors regarding just how many children Rick actually has, there are only five other children that have been publicly confirmed to be his. His oldest, Toie Roberts, was born in 2002 with ex-girlfriend Lastonia Leviston. The next, William Roberts III, was born in late 2005 with ex Tia Kemp, though she claims Rick has as many as "10 children."

His other three children, Berkeley Hermès, Billion, and Bliss Roberts, he had while seeing Briana Camille Singleton. The pair had a brutal child support battle following their split in 2020. There has been plenty of beef between Rick's exes, with Cristina recently shading Tia publicly online after she allegedly made comments against the rapper's current girlfriend. After Cristina posted about making a taco bar for her man, Tia said Cristina "ain’t got no f--king sense, she worth a dollar."