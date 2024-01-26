Home > Entertainment > Music > Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion's Possible “Megan’s Law” Diss to Nicki Minaj Has a Horrific Backstory Megan Thee Stallion seemingly used a federal law to offend Nicki Minaj, her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their family. Here’s what Megan’s Law means. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 26 2024, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

In January 2024, music fans rejoiced after watching two of the biggest names in female rap battle against one another — lyrically. The battle between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj seemingly isn’t ending anytime soon. Megan threw some serious shade that the Barbz believe was intended for Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan’s song, “Hiss,” released on Jan. 26, 2024, included Megan rapping, “These h--- don't be mad at Megan, these h--- mad at Megan's Law,” among other pithy lyrics. The “Megan’s Law” bar was so insulting that Nicki had to go into the studio and craft an even shadier rebuttal. So, what does Megan’s Law mean? Here’s what to know!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What does Megan’s Law mean? Megan Thee Stallion mentioned the federal agreement on “Hiss.”

For those who initially listened to “Hiss,” Megan mentioning Megan’s Law went over some of their heads. However, the meaning behind the lyric explains why Nicki was so quick to clap back.

Megan’s Law is a law that requires registered sex offenders to release their information for public records. According to its website, the law went into effect after the horrific death of a 7-year-old girl New Jersey girl named Megan Kanka. In 1994, Megan was raped and killed by her neighbor, Jesse Timmendequas. Before he moved to Megan’s street, he had already had two prior convictions of sex crimes against small children.

Article continues below advertisement

I LOVE Megan @theestallion (and rap beef) but I just want to take a moment and recognize the baby who’s the reason behind Megan’s Law



Megan Kanka was 7 when her neighbor, a serial pedophile, raped & murdered her



Megan’s Law has protected countless women & children since. #HISS pic.twitter.com/4tk0tmvhT3 — Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) January 26, 2024

Upon her death, Megan’s parents, Richard and Maureen Kanka, worked to change the previous Jacob Wetterling Act to create an act that helped prevent another tragedy like Megan’s. Jacob, a young boy living in Minnesota, was abducted and killed in 1989.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Wetterling Act also required sex offenders to register, the registries were only available to law enforcement officials and not the people who lived among the sex offenders. The Wetterling Act was less effective since only five states acknowledged it then.

However, following Megan’s death, her parents fought to amend the Jacob Weltering Act and turn it into Megan’s Law, which gave everyone, not just law enforcers, access to sex offenders’ information. In 1996, former President Bill Clinton made the act a federal in all 50 states.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Megan’s Law” verse was a direct dig at Nicki Minaj’s husband and brother.

While Megan didn’t mention Nicki nor anyone in the “Anaconda” rapper’s family, her fans clocked Megan’s context clues. Megan’s Law affects two men in Nicki’s life — her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her brother, Jelani Maraj. In February 2020, months after Nicki married Kenneth, her high school sweetheart was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, Calif., after moving there from New York, per E! News.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenneth obtained his sex offender registration after serving four years in prison in New York for attempting to rape a neighborhood friend, Jennifer Hough. Before his arrest, Nicki’s fans had already discovered his criminal past, and the backlash forced Nicki to defend her husband on social media. "He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship," Nicki said in 2018. "But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you, boo."

“Don’t be mad at Megan, be mad at Megan’s law.. I don’t even know what the problem is but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start”#HISS #MegansLaw #nicki pic.twitter.com/XwGM6W443l — princess honey ☭ 🇵🇸🇵🇸🤌🏾 (@caramelcolored) January 26, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer refuted Nicki’s post in a 2021 appearance on The Real. She stated she wasn’t in a relationship with Kenneth and that he raped her on her way to school. Jennifer also filed a civil suit against Nicki and Kenneth for harassment, which she later dropped in 2022.