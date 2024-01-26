Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj Addresses Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” With Her Own Diss Track “Big Foot” Megan Thee Stallion’s 2024 single, “Hiss," reminded us why Nicki Minaj’s last name is “petty.” Here’s what to know about the rappers’ beef. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 26 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The girls are fighting! On Jan. 26, 2024, Megan Thee Stallion released her much-anticipated single, “Hiss.” And while she used her previous single, “Cobra,” to pour her soul out about her personal life, she proved with “Hiss” that Miss Tina Snow is back and here to stay. In Megan’s 3:13 track, the artist threw jabs at her exes, someone who had the nerve to dance to R. Kelly and those who routinely have something to say about how she lives her life.

Article continues below advertisement

However, music fans believe Megan may have also used her song to address her ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj. “Hiss” included several lyrics that suggested Megan and Nicki’s drama would continue as long as they both allowed. But it seems as if Megan is letting the music — and fans’ imaginations — make their own conclusions about her diss track. Nicki also seemingly felt the same, as she responded with a separate diss track.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” about Nicki Minaj? The ‘Pink Friday 2’ rapper sure seems to think so.

It’s important to note that Megan’s song, “Hiss,” doesn’t mention Nicki by name. Nonetheless, Nicki and many who listened to the tune could read between the lines once the song dropped. Megan began “Hiss” by stating, “F--k y’all, I ain’t gotta clear my name on a motherf---ing thang.” She then proceeds to drag all of her haters for filth while keeping them anonymous. But when she delivered a line in the middle of the song, many felt it was a direct shot at Nicki.

"These h--- don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law,” Megan stated. “I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start. B---h, you a p---y, never finna check me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Megan's use of the term “Megan’s Law” was why fans believed she insulted Nicki. Megan’s Law is a federal law in the U.S. that requires law enforcement agencies to require that registered sex offenders share their information. The law affects anyone who has been arrested for being a sex offender, including Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2020, Kenneth was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, Calif., where he and Nicki reside. Kenneth’s status as a sex offender came after he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape after allegedly trying to assault Jennifer Hough, in 1995.

The gworls after googling “Megan’s Law” #HISS 🐍🐍🐍

pic.twitter.com/wO6PEEHyt3 — AMoRKUH HAS A PROBLEM (@BeyAliveAmor) January 26, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj responded to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” track, worsening their feud.

It didn’t take long for Barbz and Nicki to discover Megan’s diss track. Soon after the song dropped, Nicki responded to it on her social media accounts. First, the “Barbie World” artist took to Instagram and simply shared a photo of her feet. Fans instantly took the photo as Nicki’s way of poking fun at Megan’s 2020 incident where Tory Lanez shot her in the foot, causing a 2022 trial that resulted in Tory being sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki took the drama a step further on Instagram Live. She recorded herself working on her diss track called “Big Foot.” While previewing the song on her IG, Nicki fired insults regarding Megan’s rap style, stating she has “three Grammys and still can’t catch the beat.” She also accused Megan of trying too hard to sound like other Houston rappers, including Bun B and the late Pimp C.

“Bad b--ch she like 6 ft, I call her big ft, the b--ch fell off I said get up on your good foot,” Nicki rapped while previewing the song.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj impersonating Meg thee Stallion got me crying 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Zxo2VdWPJO — Lex 💋 (@Arianas__Queef) January 26, 2024

How did Nicki and Megan’s feud begin?

Nicki’s live soon went viral, sparking more #teamNicki and #teamMegan discourse online. Some felt Nicki went too far in addressing Megan’s shooting, while others thought seeing two female rappers use their music to express their beef was refreshing.

Article continues below advertisement

While Nicki and Megan have collaborated on Megan’s 2019 song, “Hot Girl Summer,” the rappers haven’t seen it for one another in years. According to The Source, the beef between the ladies began when Nicki alleged that Megan was “fake” and tried to convince Nicki to get an abortion when she became pregnant with her son, whom she affectionately calls “Papa Bear.”