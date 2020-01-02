We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
R. Kelly Was Arrested in February Last Year — What Happened to Him Since Then?

R. Kelly was arrested in February 2019 on account of 10 charges, including sexual abuse, enticing minors into sexual activity, and producing and receiving child pornography. As the two-part documentary series titled Surviving R. Kelly reveals, the "12 Play" singer should be held accountable for more. 

After the release of the new Lifetime series many viewers are wondering: Where is R. Kelly now? When will he receive his final sentence? 

R. Kelly is detained at a federal court prison in Chicago.

The musician came under scrutiny for sexual abuse on several accounts throughout his career. The first articles detailing his misconducts were published in the early 2000s and he was taken to court on several occasions throughout the past two decades. However, the 2019 court case marks the first time he failed to use his commercial success and international fame to evade responsibility. 