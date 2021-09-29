R. Kelly's Ex-Wife, Drea Kelly, Reacts to His Guilty Verdict: "My Heart Is in Two Places"

As the news of R. Kelly’s guilty verdict continues to make headlines, social media users have been relentless with their remarks about the trial. The star, who has been convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering, including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child, is getting what he deserves, according to social media.

Over the last few decades, R. Kelly’s behavior has been a hot topic on social media and beyond. Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary even shed light on sexual assault allegations against the disgraced singer.

Fellow entertainers and fans alike have been vocal about the guilty verdict. But, what does R. Kelly’s ex-wife, Andrea “Drea” Kelly, have to say? Read on to get your answer.