R. Kelly Has Been Found Guilty, but How Long Will He Actually Be in Prison?

Now that he's been found guilty in court , many naturally wondered how much prison time Kelly is set to serve. Because of the way the legal process works, the singer hasn't actually been sentenced yet, but reports suggest that he could face decades in prison when he is sentenced on May 4. Kelly's attorney said that they plan to file an appeal, and are disappointed with the verdict.

To be convicted of the racketeering count, Kelly had to be found guilty on at least two of the 14 underlying counts. The jury found that he was guilty of all but two, a pretty definitive sentence in a case that has received tons of public attention. The trial began on August 18, and the verdict comes 13 years after R. Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges during a trial in Illinois.

"Today's guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification," said acting US attorney from the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn Kasulis.

She added that Kelly was "a predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage girls and young men and women for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation and humiliation."