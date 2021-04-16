Azriel Clary, Ex-Girlfriend of Singer R. Kelly, Is Working on Her Music Career

The debate about singer R. Kelly’s (real name: Robert Kelly) innocence in regards to his federal charges of sexual assault, sex trafficking, obstruction of justice, and abuse of children is still ongoing. Many believe that he's guilty without a doubt, and others think he's innocent. But two of his supporters who have been in his corner for years have officially jumped ship — his ex-girlfriends.

Many viewers watched in horror as Kelly’s ex-girlfriends — Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage — stood by his side despite the serious charges he’s facing and his current imprisonment. However, things have definitely changed and the women have switched their tune. And fans want to know what they have been up to.

Azriel was the first to leave Kelly and is now pursuing her solo music career.

Over the years, social media has had a lot to say about Azriel. For starters, she initially met Kelly at the tender age of 17, per The Chicago Tribune . She immediately decided to leave home and move in with the singer, which is a decision that haunts her to this day.

During the controversial CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King, viewers saw how passionate she was about Kelly’s innocence. She also vehemently denied her parents' claims that she and Joycelyn were trapped in his sex cult.

“Our parents are basically out here just to get money and scam because they didn’t agree on what happened with music, or whatever it could be and they’re just very upset," she told Gayle.

Azriel Clary cut up her ex former boyfriend coat who is “Robert Kelly” known as the R&B singer “R. Kelly”. She cut up an thousand dollars versace coat and her parents courage her to do it as well... pic.twitter.com/RGyLWoCeRh — Exclusive Spills Ent (@ExclusiveSpills) May 8, 2020 Source: Twitter

But things quickly changed once Kelly was arrested. Azriel left the star in November 2019. Since then, she has been very vocal on social media about their relationship. Azriel has also shared that while Kelly did promise to help her advance her career, she is not letting that dream go. She has appeared on Out Loud with Claudia Jordan to discuss the moves that she's making with her music and personal journey to healing.

Sources told TMZ that Azriel has a YouTube series in the works, "On the Run With Azriel," which will infuse her music career and her philanthropic efforts in one project. And her song “Love on Me Interlude” is currently available to stream; it will be featured on her EP that will be released soon.

