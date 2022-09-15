Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Longtime Beef Explained

Rap beef has been around as long as the genre itself. From Biggie Smalls and Tupac to Pusha T and Drake, there has definitely been no shortage of drama in the rap game over the years. But among the most iconic feuds in hip-hop history is the one between two widely popular contemporary female rappers — Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Both artists have earned their seats on the throne as hip-hop royalty. However, in sharing the crown, they’ve bumped heads on more than one occasion. However, they haven’t always been enemies.