Nicki Minaj and the City Girls Are on Good Terms After One-Sided Social Media Beef
Feb. 3 2022, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
“Ima forgive, I won’t forget, but I’m gonna dead the issue” are wise words said by the Queen of Rap — aka Nicki Minaj — in the song "Pills and Potions." As expected, the Trinidadian femcee is a woman of her word.
Hip-hop fans have long asked for Nicki Minaj to collaborate with various rappers. Some of these requests have come to fruition — such as Doja Cat, BIA, and Lil Baby — but fans have been yearning for Nicki to lay down a verse for one particular rap group: the City Girls.
Nicki recently shared that she had no plans on working with them due to statements the Miami rap duo has made. However, Nicki later confirmed that all is well between her and the City Girls members, Yung Miami and JT.
Now, fans are wondering what the City Girls could have said to rub Nicki the wrong way. Get comfortable as we give you the 4-1-1.
Did Nicki and the City Girls have beef? In a radio interview, Nicki shared that she learned that the City Girls said disparaging things about her.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Nicki Minaj is gearing up for an incredible year in music. On the heels of her upcoming new single, “Do We Have a Problem” featuring Lil Baby, the femcee has been making her rounds to radio stations and podcasts.
During Nicki’s sit-down on Feb. 2, 2022, with hosts Headkrack and Lore'l of the Morning Hustle radio show, Nicki was asked about not working with the City Girls as of yet. According to the “Seeing Green” rapper, she' had all intentions of working with the City Girls and shared that she “likes them.” But, all that came to a screeching halt once she learned that the duo had said hurtful things about her in the past.
“What I will say is that a few years ago, I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at that time,” Nicki says. “I was thinking about jumping on a record. One of their records that was out at the time. Then social media happened … when people will say things about someone, like an artist. Whether they tweet it or say it. Or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview or something like that.”
Nicki continued, “An artist is a human being first, if I was about to go out to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, ‘Yo, she don’t really f–k with you like that. She was saying this and she don’t really like you…’ I’m not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore because I know that I like you but you don’t really like me.”
Nicki went on to share that she has “let go” of the entire situation and ill feelings toward the pair, but a potential collaboration is not in the cards.
“Why would I work with someone that doesn’t like me?” Nicki asked the hosts.
For folks who are not quite up to speed, Nicki seems to be referencing how the City Girls appeared to side with Cardi B during Nicki and Cardi's feud. Not to mention, Yung Miami’s 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club pretty much confirmed that the group was #TeamCardiB amid the height of the feud. Plus, there are a slew of old tweets from both Yung Miami and JT that Nicki has not taken kindly to.
Social media sounded off about the Nicki and City Girls situation. The general consensus was that Nicki was handling things the right way since she shouldn’t have to collaborate with people who don’t like her. And many social media users believed that the City Girls should have never taken a side in the Cardi B and Nicki beef in the first place.
Hours after Nicki Minaj’s radio show comments made their rounds, she tweeted that all is now well between her and the City Girls.
Cheers to a forgiving Queen! It appears that all has been forgiven by Nicki. On the evening of Feb. 2, 2022, Nicki tweeted that she and the City Girls are in a good space. The City Girls followed suit with their own separate tweets showing love to Nicki.
Many fans are happy that the women have seemingly buried the hatchet, but some Barbs have pledged to keep an eye on the City Girls. And while it looks like all is at peace, that doesn’t mean that a collaboration between the artists is a done deal. But, only time will tell.