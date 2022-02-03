Nicki Minaj and the City Girls Are on Good Terms After One-Sided Social Media Beef

Hip-hop fans have long asked for Nicki Minaj to collaborate with various rappers. Some of these requests have come to fruition — such as Doja Cat, BIA, and Lil Baby — but fans have been yearning for Nicki to lay down a verse for one particular rap group: the City Girls.

Nicki recently shared that she had no plans on working with them due to statements the Miami rap duo has made. However, Nicki later confirmed that all is well between her and the City Girls members, Yung Miami and JT.

Now, fans are wondering what the City Girls could have said to rub Nicki the wrong way. Get comfortable as we give you the 4-1-1.