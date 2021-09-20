Social Media Is Convinced That City Girls Star JT May Be Pregnant

Social Media Is Convinced That City Girls Star JT May Be PregnantBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 20 2021, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Oh baby! Living life in the spotlight comes with its share of ups and downs. While many female celebrities are able to expand their brands and elevate their careers, maintaining a certain level of privacy is no easy feat. Not to mention, when dating in the public eye, female celebrities are always under baby watch. And City Girls femcee JT — born Jatavia Johnson — is no different.
JT frequently wears curve-hugging outfits when she performs. And while her fashions are always on-trend, the way that her body looks in her most recent on-stage ensemble has left fans wondering if our girl is expecting. Not to mention, things have been smooth sailing between her and her beau, Lil Uzi Vert. So, is JT pregnant? Keep reading to get the full scoop.
Social media users believe that JT may be pregnant.
It’s one thing to be excited for your favorite celebrity; it’s another to assume something about their personal lives without much proof.
Over the years, it has become standard practice for fans to assume that some female entertainers are expecting. While the pregnancy assumption may come off harmless, it’s actually pretty rude — especially since a woman can simply be bloated or be going through other issues.
However, it still hasn’t stopped social media users from spreading celebrity pregnancy rumors. And once a video of JT performing at 97 Jams End of Summer Jam concert in Columbia, Md., made its rounds online, the pregnancy rumors reached new heights.
In a slew of videos (captured by The Shade Room), the "Flewed Out" rapper can be seen wearing a blue curve-hugging jumpsuit that shows her stomach area slightly protruding. Fans quickly took to social media to share that JT looks pregnant.
While many people believe that JT may be expecting, others shared their doubts on social media since she could simply be bloated or captured from a weird angle.
Not to mention, JT was seen wearing a morning sickness bracelet (via images captured by Its OnSite), which also served as confirmation for fans that the star may be hiding her pregnancy.
JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been dating for years, and their relationship appears to be going strong.
Per HipHopDX, JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been dating since late 2019 before going public with their coupledom in March 2021.
Since then, the couple has been a hot topic online due to their frequent spats online. Both JT and Lil Uzi Vert are also known to play the breakup-to-makeup game.
Although fans were once skeptical about their relationship, JT and Lil Uzi’s coupledom eventually won over their respective fan bases. And since JT and Lil Uzi haven’t had a public falling-out in a while, fans are convinced that their relationship is stronger than ever.
So, if it turns out that JT is indeed expecting her first child with Lil Uzi, the couple will have nothing but support thrown their way.
Despite the buzz on Twitter, Bossip shares that JT recently tweeted about NYC traffic and deleted it — all without addressing the rumors. So, it's easy to see why fans are questioning the pregnancy rumors.
Truthfully, there is a possibility that JT may be expecting, while it's also possible that she may simply have been bloated. Until the rapper decides to set the record straight, we’ll just have to wait and see how things play out.