Lil Uzi Vert Gets a Pink Diamond Worth $24 Million Implanted in His Forehead

Right when we think we have our bank accounts right where we want them, a celebrity appears on social media to remind us just how poor we really are. In January, rapper Lil Uzi Vert revealed that he had been secretly paying off a natural pink diamond worth $24 million, and although the price may have been appalling, it’s what Lil Uzi has chosen to do with it that has the internet totally shook. So, what are the details on Lil Uzi's new diamond implant?

Lil Uzi Vert got a pink diamond implant worth $24 million.

Money may not grow on trees — but it definitely lives inside Lil Uzi Vert’s forehead after the rapper got a pink diamond worth $24 million dollars implanted in his face on Feb. 2. Before the procedure, the rapper hinted at his latest purchase and upcoming surgery in a series of tweets.

Lil Uzi wrote on Twitter, “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

After debuting his implant on social media, some fans speculated that the jewel was uncentered, leading the rapper to explain the implant’s healing process. “It’s actually in the middle. When the swelling goes down I’ll get a short bar so it won’t move. Y’all keep talking ’bout it’s off ’cause of the long bar in it so it can move, cause of the swelling.”

While Lil Uzi Vert may be the latest rapper to have a diamond embedded into his face, he’s not the first. Months ago, rapper Sauce Walka, whose net worth is estimated to be around $1.2 million dollars, also had implantation surgery to get a $250,000 diamond teardrop piercing. Sauce Walka recently commented on Lil Uzi’s new piercing, saying that he was the “influence” to the “XO TOUR Llif3” rapper's "inspiration."

While some users commented that the rapper’s latest purchase was superfluous, to say the least, he responded to affirm that his decision to get the pink diamond (which Lil Uzi says is almost 11 carats) implanted in his forehead was a frugal one. He tweeted, “If I lose the ring yeah [you] will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha … And yes I do have insurance.”

