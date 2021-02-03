Fans Believe Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Is Dating JT After Arguing on Social Media

Fans Believe Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Is Dating JT After Arguing on Social MediaBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 3 2021, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
When it comes to the world of celebrity dating, rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s personal life is one that fans can’t seem to figure out. After all, the rapper is known to play coy when discussing his past relationships, even though he likes to keep his fans guessing on social media.
Not to mention, the rapper is one of many celebs who has had their sexuality questioned. And that's all because certain hip-hop stars like to take on a more femme approach with their fashion. Anyone should be able to wear whatever they want but it has caused many people to be unsure of his sexual preferences. Now with recent reports of Lil Uzi Vert dating JT — one-half of the rap duo City Girls — fans want to know all of the tea.
Are Lil Uzi Vert and JT dating?
It's not news that Lil Uzi Vert's (real name: Symere Bysil Woods) dating life has been news all over the gossip blogs. And while the star has shied away from announcing who he is actually dating, it has made fans even more intrigued.
With that in mind, fans believe that he and JT — born Jatavia Shakara Johnson — are definitely involved after they had an exchange of words via Twitter. In a now deleted tweet, the rapper said, "I only love myself." And the "Flewed Out" rapper responded, " Same here, f--k n---a."
Not to mention, the cherry on top was JT responding to a fan that said she's allowing the rapper to embarrass her.
Naturally, fans of both stars had a lot to say about their spat. Many people believe that they make a strange couple, while others feel that JT can do so much better.
Not to mention, since he posted a picture of them back in November 2020 — according to Hot New Hip Hop —fans believe this is a clear indicator of a romantic relationship. After all, Lil Uzi is known to post on his Instagram stories when he's hanging out with the rapper.
Wait JT and lil uzi really dating... i thought it was a joke pic.twitter.com/l5ZW0LLFjS— sh. (@VOIDPOISON) February 3, 2021
I can’t believe jt and lil uzi is dating😳— Big Booty Ressie (@charesee_) February 3, 2021
Who has rapper Lil Uzi Vert dated in the past?
While Lil Uzi Vert is known to be a bit tight-lipped when it comes to his dating life, JT is not the only woman in the industry he has spent time with. In fact, he has been linked to a few socialites and Instagram models, including Brittany Renner.
According to The Jasmine Brand, Brittany released a tell-all book Judge This Cover, detailing her relationships with different men in the industry. And one of those men was none other than Lil Uzi Vert.
In fact, the site reports that Brittany posted a recording on Instagram of her "leaving the rapper a voicemail accusing him of cheating on her." And it's very telling that the two were involved.
"I’ve given you so many chances after embarrassing me publicly time and time again when I know you still f--k with that other b---h — on top of the other one and God knows how many more," she said.
So, as for the rapper's dating life, it seems as if he's been quite busy. And while Lil Uzi Vert and JT often argue with one another, it's quite possible that the pair may go the distance. We'll just have to wait and see.