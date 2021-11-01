The News Is Out! Nicki Minaj Will Showcase Her Hosting Skills on the 'RHOP' Season 6 Reunion

The News Is Out! Nicki Minaj Will Showcase Her Hosting Skills on the 'RHOP' Season 6 ReunionBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 1 2021, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
All good things eventually come to an end! After a sensational Season 6, Bravo’s hit show the The Real Housewives of Potomac is officially in the bag! With a season that offered hilarious and sometimes problematic shade to new developments in the lives of the leading ladies, many fans have called this season a standout among the franchise. And the perfect cherry on top is the reunion special that is giving viewers the ultimate perk: Nicki Minaj!
Yes, you read that correctly! The “Seeing Green” femcee will be helping Andy Cohen with his hosting duties on the RHOP reunion. And since there has been tons of controversy this season, it appears that the rapper has every intention of holding the women accountable. Here’s everything that we know.
Nicki Minaj will be holding the ladies' feet to the fire in the upcoming four-part ‘RHOP’ reunion.
Calling all barbs! The Season 6 RHOP reunion is expected to be one for the history books. Longtime fans of the Trinidadian femcee are aware that she’s a superfan of the housewives franchise, in particular RHOA and RHOP.
On July 29, 2021, Nicki posted a clip of the ladies of RHOP on Instagram with a caption that reads: “I’ll be hosting the reunion. Let me know what y’all want me to ask chile.”
Naturally cast members Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, and Gizelle Bryant commented that they would love the opportunity for Nicki to help them rehash the season’s events.
Per Variety, Andy, who serves as the reunion host and executive producer of the franchise, also loved the idea.
Later in Nicki’s Instagram Stories, she posted a text message exchange of her publicist saying that he was speaking with Andy about the opportunity.
Most fans held their breath on the possibility, since this would be the first time Andy would be sharing his hosting duties, but it appears that it has become a reality.
On Oct. 7, 2021, both Nicki and Andy took to their Instagram pages to share the news. With a photo of the duo together on set at the reunion, they confirmed that Nicki will be flexing her hosting skills.
“Guess who b----es?!!!!! #Andiconsa #RHOPReunion. Coming soon on @BravoTV @bravoandy. #Moment4Life Y’all better binge watch this season chile," Nick wrote with heart, prayer hands, and smiling emojis.
The ‘RHOP' reunion trailer reveals that Nicki is asking questions that fans want to know.
Prepare your snacks and libations for a legendary reunion special! Fans of Nicki's are already aware that she’s quite an outspoken woman. And the trailer gave viewers a nice taste of what’s to come in the four-part special.
The trailer kicks off with imagery of the reunion decor with Nicki asking the ladies a few questions and making some shocking statements: “Is Robyn Gizelle’s secret lover?”; "You didn’t lug your breast milk down here to start some drama so you could get some more camera time?"; "Eddie was following a bunch of booty models"; "We are not getting away with that nonsense today, baby.” Whew chile!
The teaser continues with Candiace Dillard Bassett shaming Ashley Darby over the size of her forehead, newbie Mia Thornton setting the record straight about her exotic entertaining past, and Wendy holding Robyn accountable with a jumbo-sized cardboard that showcases a text-message exchange between them in regards to the Eddie cheating rumors.
We would be remiss if we didn’t say that Wendy clearly took a page out of former cast member Monique Samuels' book with this receipt. Monique’s color-coded book of receipts is still revered as the most jaw-dropping reunion moments in housewives history.
Next, a clip of Andy discussing Gizell’s ex-husband Jamal Bryant’s tax issues comes to light. Chris Bassett also has a few words for the ladies that continued to question his finances. And accusations of Chris trying to date Mia are also discussed.
However, the moment that took everyone’s breath away belongs to Nicki. The back of the rapper’s head can be seen as she walks through the hotel with flash cards filled with tons of notes. As the ladies hear footsteps while on set, Wendy and the rest turn around as Nicki can be seen stepping on stage. The ladies are screaming in delight and marveling at the surprise.
“I’m here, b----es,” Nicki says while holding a bottle of liquor and the flash cards.
It goes without saying that the Season 6 RHOP reunion is one that will be remembered. And since Nicki is a no-nonsense type of woman, it’s safe to say that all fan questions from this season will be answered.
The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion is set to begin on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.