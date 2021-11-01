The News Is Out! Nicki Minaj Will Showcase Her Hosting Skills on the 'RHOP' Season 6 Reunion

Calling all barbs! The Season 6 RHOP reunion is expected to be one for the history books. Longtime fans of the Trinidadian femcee are aware that she’s a superfan of the housewives franchise, in particular RHOA and RHOP.

On July 29, 2021, Nicki posted a clip of the ladies of RHOP on Instagram with a caption that reads: “ I’ll be hosting the reunion. Let me know what y’all want me to ask chile.”

Naturally cast members Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, and Gizelle Bryant commented that they would love the opportunity for Nicki to help them rehash the season’s events.

Per Variety, Andy, who serves as the reunion host and executive producer of the franchise, also loved the idea.

Later in Nicki’s Instagram Stories, she posted a text message exchange of her publicist saying that he was speaking with Andy about the opportunity.