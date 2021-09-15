Nicki Minaj Reveals Drake Has Taken the COVID-19 Vaccine

Recently. Nicki Minaj set social media ablaze. The “Seeing Green” femcee tweeted that she would not be attending the MET Gala due to its vaccine protocol. It didn’t take long for people to brand Nicki as anti-vax.

Though many understood where Nicki was coming from, the rapper was still in the headlines over the matter. During this uproar, she mentioned that Drake had contracted COVID-19 despite taking a vaccine. This has left many people wondering if it’s true.

So, is Drake vaccinated? Find out here.