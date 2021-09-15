Logo
Nicki Minaj and Drake
Nicki Minaj Reveals Drake Has Taken the COVID-19 Vaccine

Sep. 15 2021, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Recently. Nicki Minaj set social media ablaze. The “Seeing Green” femcee tweeted that she would not be attending the MET Gala due to its vaccine protocol. It didn’t take long for people to brand Nicki as anti-vax.

Though many understood where Nicki was coming from, the rapper was still in the headlines over the matter. During this uproar, she mentioned that Drake had contracted COVID-19 despite taking a vaccine. This has left many people wondering if it’s true.

So, is Drake vaccinated? Find out here.

Drake
On Sept. 13, 2021, Nicki Minaj shared on social media that Drake had taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you’ve been keeping up with social media, you know that fans were anticipating Nicki Minaj to attend the MET Gala. After all, her last public appearance was over a year ago.

Nicki revealed she would not be attending the gala for a plethora of reasons, including the fact that she had contracted COVID-19. In response to a fan, the 38-year-old shared that Drake had contracted COVID-19, even after being vaccinated.

“Love you, babe. I was prepping for VMA's, then I shot a video, and guess who got COVID-19? Do you know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “Get Vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got COVID-19 with the VACCINE tho so chile,” Nicki wrote on Twitter.

Now, Drake fans are wondering when the rapper contracted COVID-19 and if Nicki’s claims are true.

Drake has been tight-lipped about whether or not he got vaccinated.

In Aug. 2021, Drake actually revealed that he contracted COVID-19 on a fan Instagram account. The topic came up as fans noticed a photo Drake posted of himself on Instagram Stories. The photo shows the infamous heart-shaped cutout on his hairline with a faded appearance.

“I had COVID-19. That s--t grew in weird. I had to start again. It’s coming back, don’t diss,” Drake commented with a laughing emoji.

While it appeared that he was in great spirits at the time, the “Certified Lover Boy” MC did not share any more information about how he contracted COVID-19 or his vaccination status.

Page Six reports that the 34-year-old was one of the first celebrities to publicly test for COVID-19 after hanging out with NBA star Kevin Durant in March 2020, just after the baller caught the virus. As a result, Drake tested decided to self-isolate.

Drake
We’re sure that Nicki was not lying about Drake’s vaccination status since the rappers have a very close relationship. And while Drake did publicly get tested for the virus, he’s not really inclined to share his vaccination status.

It’s safe to assume that if Drake does plan on touring — especially with the release of his newly minted No.1 album after first week sales — he’ll likely get vaccinated if he hasn't already.

The best way to prevent contracting or spreading COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Thorough hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a mask or cloth facial covering are also extremely important. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.

