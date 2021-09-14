Nicki Minaj Clapped Back at Social Media Users Who Called Her Anti-Vax

The days of misinterpreting the words of celebrities are unfortunately far from over. When it comes to the topic of COVID-19 vaccines, everyone has their own opinions about taking it. While many people are team #GetVaccinated, others have reservations due to their personal beliefs. However, it seems that when celebrities speak out about the vaccine, their views are either met with tons of support or disrespectful opposition. And the iconic Nicki Minaj has met the latter.

Nicki has always been vocal about her opinions about various issues on social media. And once she shared her views about the COVID-19 vaccine — in regards to the 2021 Met Gala — all hell broke loose. Many social media users quickly dubbed her an anti-vaxxer, while her fanbase, the Barbs, have been working overtime to challenge naysayers.

Nicki Minaj shared in a tweet that she wants to do more research before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Sept. 13, 2021, Nicki expressed on Twitter that she will not be attending the Met Gala. While the star is a fan-favorite on the carpet, she explained that the requirement of being vaccinated contributed to her reasons for not attending the event.

Not to mention, she also made it a point to say that she would like to do her research before getting vaccinated. And of course, she urged everyone to wear the proper mask.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won't be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with two strings that grips your head and face. Not that loose one,” Nicki wrote with the prayer hands and heart emoji.

The “Seeing Green” femcee even shared in another tweet that she actually was diagnosed with COVID-19 after prepping for the 2021 MTV VMAs and shooting a video. Nicki went on to share that Drake also contracted COVID-19 and he has the vaccine, which has been a hot topic on social media.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Plus, the beauty also shared in another tweet that her cousin is not getting vaccinated because “his friend got [the vaccine] and became impotent.” However, even though Nicki not once said that she’s against the COVID-19 vaccine, she was dubbed an anti-vaxxer. And this just shows that you can clearly explain your stance on a topic, but people who are determined to not understand you will paint another narrative.

One of those people who have publicly slammed Nicki is MSNBC News correspondent Joy-Ann Reid. On Sept. 13, 2021, Joy-Ann bashed Nicki on her show, The Reid Out, during a discussion about vaccine mandates and misinformation.

"For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don't have to die from, oh my God," Joy-Ann said. "As a fan, as a hip-hop fan and as somebody who is your fan, I am so sad that you did that, sister. Oh my God."

It didn’t take long for Nicki to receive word about Joy-Ann’s opinions, and she let her have it via social media, as The Shade Room reports. In a rather shady, yet eye-opening tweet, Nicki clapped back at Joy-Ann, saying that the cable host is “so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man).” Nicki also called Joy-Ann out for “not bothering to read [her] tweets.”