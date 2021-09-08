Did Drake Really Rap About His Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish Controversy?

Whenever you're in the spotlight, every move you make is carefully scrutinized by the public, especially when those actions can potentially become the subject of controversy. A large number of public figures, e-personalities, politicians, and artists have been either exposed or accused of having improper relationships with people.

So when it was revealed that Drake has had text conversations with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown when she was underage, the internet began buzzing. Now fans pointed to this song from the rapper as potentially being about that controversy.

Which Drake song is reportedly about Millie Bobby Brown?

On Feb. 29, 2020, Drake surprised listeners with two new tracks: "When to Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle." But it's a specific lyric on the former song that got people talking. On it, Drake says, "Michael Jackson s--t, but the palace is not for kids / Still women sayin' it's childish the way we live."

Michael Jackson notoriously came under fire in the '90s and the rest of his life (and after his passing) for his rumored improper relationships with minors. In 2018, it was reported that Drake gave Millie dating advice, and many thought that it was improper for someone who was more than double the actress's age to be texting a minor. She was 14 at the time, though Drake was into his 30s.

Both Billie Eilish, who was 17 at the time, and Millie confirmed that while they did text Drake, they both stated that the rapper never behaved improperly and their conversations were always friendly. Michael Jackson lived on and owned Neverland Ranch in California. In 2003, he was charged on seven counts of purportedly molesting a minor but was eventually acquitted of those charges in 2005.

Ten years following the singer's death, the 2019 Leaving Neverland documentary shed more light on Jackson's abuse allegations, and it's believed that Drake's decision to reference Michael was inspired by the film. By saying "the palace is not for kids," Drake could be alluding to the fact that he's "fed up" with the allegations of pedophilia and is setting the record straight on his proclivities once and for all.