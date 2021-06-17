Rumors Are Persisting That Jamaican Singer Shenseea and Drake Are Expecting a Child

Like it or not, celebrities tend to find themselves in the middle of some salacious rumors. It’s true that sometimes certain rumors turn out to be facts, but in many cases, they can have the potential to ruin the trajectory of a celebrity’s career. We’ve seen it with Azealia Banks , Nicki Minaj, and many more.

Drake has also been no stranger to the rumor mill. From women claiming to have had sexual rendezvous with the star to him falling out with other rappers, Drake tends to always make headlines. And now, word on the street is that the “Tootsie Slide” rapper may be expecting another child with Jamaican singer Shenseea . Get comfortable as we spill the tea.

“Shenseea has very questionable motives,” the representative allegedly told the site. “She wants to be the next Beyonce, Cardi B, Rihanna, or Nicki Minaj. She sees Drake as a stepping stone to help get her to that level. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

The site also shares that they received a statement from Drake’s people saying that they’re "unsure if the text messages are real" and shared that Shenseea has "questionable motives."

In the text message thread, Drake allegedly tells Shenseea that she is “trying to get Kim Kardashian or Cardi B fame” from the situation. The text messages also show him asking her to get an abortion, which Shenseea allegedly shut down.

Moreover, the site also shares that the “Blessed” songstress has hired an attorney to explore paternity options. Alleged text messages between the two stars shed some interesting light on the situation.

According to 18karatreggae.com , Shenseea is expecting a child with the Canadian hitmaker. The outlet claims that Shenseea has stated that she is in fact pregnant with the rapper's baby, but Drake is denying that the child is his.

Fans believe that this is just another vicious rumor making its rounds.

Social media users can be quick to believe certain rumors, but that’s not the case this time around. Many fans of both stars have stated that they don’t believe that this story is true simply because both parties wouldn't put themselves in that situation.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you didn’t know, the world found out about Drake’s son, Adonis, via a beef he had with rapper Pusha T. And fans believe that if he was having another child, he would be the first to share the news.

I think this Drake and Shenseea story fake but if its real 🥴🥴. — Britt (@BrittSlowden) June 9, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

That Drake and Shenseea thing so not true 😂 they was posting that all over Facebook the last week, the blog who posted it be lying😂😂😂😂 — Toke A Gyal Mon, EK 2.0💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 (@backup_ep) June 12, 2021 Source: Twitter

Not to mention, Shenseea is very focused on her career and is already a mother to 5-year-old Rajeiro Lee. So, the likelihood of the star putting things on hold to have another child is slim to none. Plus, fans are not buying this story because the outlet 18karatreggae has a shaky reputation. According to Dancehall Magazine (via Meaww), 18karatreggae is known as a fake news site.

Article continues below advertisement

And neither Drake nor Shenseea has spoken about the rumors. As fans of the respective stars know, they are very quick to clear the air about any misconceptions or rumors that are swirling in the media.