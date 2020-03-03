We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
drake-baby-mama-1583202032808.png
Source: Instagram

Drake's Baby's Mother Is an Accomplished Artist and Not Exactly a "Fluke"

By

Drake is under fire for calling his "baby mama" (his words, not ours) a "fluke" in his new song, "When To Say When." The exact lyrics are, "Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is." Fans on the internet are not too pleased, but at the same time also googling, "Who exactly is Drake's baby mama??" Drake and this woman are parents to Adonis Graham, who is not yet three years old. Let's get to the bottom of things, shall we?