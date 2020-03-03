Drake's Baby's Mother Is an Accomplished Artist and Not Exactly a "Fluke"By Gina Vaynshteyn
Drake is under fire for calling his "baby mama" (his words, not ours) a "fluke" in his new song, "When To Say When." The exact lyrics are, "Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is." Fans on the internet are not too pleased, but at the same time also googling, "Who exactly is Drake's baby mama??" Drake and this woman are parents to Adonis Graham, who is not yet three years old. Let's get to the bottom of things, shall we?
Who's Drake's baby's mother?
The "baby mama" in question is Sophie Brussaux, a 30-year-old artist, model and former porn star, according to The Sun. She went by Rosee Divine in her adult movies. Raised in France, Sophia decided to pivot from adult film-making to art, and has been incredibly successful. Her work has been on display in London, Milan, and New York, and she has many accolades under her belt.
You can learn more about the multifaceted woman Drake called a "fluke" (we'll get to that in a bit) on Sophie's website, where she describes herself as an "engaged, award-winning and published artist who combines her fascination for culture & social paradigms with a love of colorful pop-art & symbolism." She's the "founder and artistic director of ArtsHelp, a not-for-profit organization that provides a publishing platform for artists of all arts globally, who are making a difference through their craft."
Sophie currently lives in New York, according to Narcity, although she travels often. If you check out her Instagram (her handle is "sophieknowsbetter" which is pretty cheeky!), she's constantly jet-setting to different countries and tagging herself there. Not only is Sophie well-traveled, but she holds two degrees, according to OK! Magazine. She has a degree in International Affairs and Wealth Management.
Here's Sophie meeting Pope Francis. NBD!
Sophie was outed as Drake's baby's mother in May 2018 when Drake's enemy Pusha T released a song titled "The Story of Adidon," and rapped, "Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother," and "A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap...Adonis is your son...Love that baby, respect that girl."
When did Drake meet Sophie Brussaux?
According to The Sun, Drake was first spotted with Sophie in 2017, when the two had dinner together in Amsterdam. (Reports also say they actually met in Toronto.) In May of that year, Sophie exclusively told celeb gossip site TMZ that Drake had texted her asking her to get an abortion. She was allegedly pregnant with his child. In June 2018, Drake finally admitted that Sophie was his "baby mama" and that the child was his.
What's with Drake calling Sophie a "fluke"? What's a fluke?
Even if Drake's relationship with Sophie was short-lived, it's pretty uncool to call the mother of your child a "fluke. Was baby Adonis unplanned? Probably, considering there are alleged reports of Drake texting Sophie to get an abortion. According to TMZ, this was the conversation:
Drake: I want you to have an abortion.
Sophie: I can't kill me baby simply to indulge you sorry.
Drake: Indulge me? F*ck you.
Sophie: What?
Drake: You do know what you're doing you think you're going to get money.
However, PEOPLE reported back in March 2019 that Drake invited Sophie to his Paris concert. It seemed that Drake had matured and learned to co-parent with Sophie. In LeBron James's HBO Series, The Shop, Drake says,
"I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman, who, we've had our moments. I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don't have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father. No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy."
It's confusing — given the time Drake has spent mending his relationship with Sophie and learning how to be a good dad — that the rapper would then publicly insult his baby's mother. Here's what the internet has to say:
So far, Drake hasn't replied (we checked his Twitter, and the most recent post is promotion for his new song) to all the backlash, but honestly, he has some explaining to do. Relationships are allowed to be complicated, but no need to trash your ex in a song, even if you also say you "love her for who she is." Boy, bye.
More from Distractify:
Billie Eilish Says She Texts Drake Regularly and People Think It's Kinda Weird Because She's 17
Billie Eilish Explains Her Unlikely Friendship With Drake: "[He's] the Nicest Dude"
Drake and The Weekend Have Officially Ended Their Feud (We Think)