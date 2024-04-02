Home > Entertainment > Music > Drake DJ Khaled’s Friendship With Drake Is “Bigger Than Music”: “We’re Real Brothers” (EXCLUSIVE) "We're real brothers. I don't have to talk to him for months, and it's like we talk every day," DJ Khaled said of Drake. By Pretty Honore Apr. 2 2024, Published 4:47 p.m. ET Source: John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

In recent years, DJ Khaled has become a meme king in his own right — but his long list of accolades is no joke! Since he made his industry debut, Khaled has created musical masterpieces with a myriad of industry giants, including Drake!

While promoting his partnership with DJEEP Lighters, Khaled spoke exclusively with Distractify about how his years-long friendship with Drake has evolved and dropped details about his upcoming 14th studio album!

DJ Khaled on the evolution of his years-long friendship with Drake: “We're real brothers.”

Few can name a better duo than Drake and DJ Khaled. They first collaborated on “Fed Up” in 2009, and later went on to drop hits like “I’m On One” and “No New Friends.” But according to Khaled, their friendship is way “bigger than music.”

He told Distractify: "We're real brothers. I don't have to talk to him for months, and it's like we talk every day. That's how connected we are as friends.” “I've been blessed to be able to work with him in the early stages of his career, and the history we made already and the history that we're going to continue making,” Khaled went on. “Drake got love for Khaled and Khaled got love for Drake."

“You know, people know that, but then they also know when Khaled and Drake drop a record, it be them ones,” Khaled said, and no lies were told. Over the years, the chart-topping superproducer’s name has become synonymous with the best and he promises to deliver exactly that on his 2024 album, which features two tracks with the Certified Lover Boy himself.

DJ Khaled teases exclusive details about his 14th studio album!

After nearly two decades and 13 studio albums, Khaled is returning with another one in 2024. As of this writing, the name of the project hasn’t been revealed to the public — but Khaled’s upcoming album isn’t just an album, it’s an “experience.” “I'm having the best time of my life creating it,” he said of the project with a smile. “My whole goal in the studio, or anytime I get a chance to work with somebody — how can we make the record play forever?”

"I don't want to make music that's hot for the weekend, or hot for being the trend or the hot thing out. No, I make the best. And we make the best," he added. “I know what I'm sitting on. But at the same time, my fans expect me to only be great.” To find inspiration for his upcoming project, Khaled traveled back to 2006, when he dropped his debut album.

“I'm just thinking to myself, when I first fell in love with music, and I'm also thinking about when I first made my first album or my second album — that feeling I had, that's the feeling I have right now on my 14th album,” the hitmaker told us. With Khaled dropping new heat in the near future, his collaboration with DJEEP Lighters only made sense.

