Drake Is Losing Some Followers on Instagram Due to Beef With Other Artists Users and fellow rappers have started unfollowing Drake on social media due to his beef with Metro Boomin and Future.

For more than a decade now, Drake has been one of the most famous rappers on the planet, and he has long commanded one of the world's biggest Instagram followings as a result. As the number of beefs he's in continues to pile up, though, some have noticed that he has lost some of his followers on Instagram and other platforms.

Because Drake is now shedding followers, many want to know why people have decided to unfollow him. Here's what we know about why he's losing followers, and all the various beefs that he's currently in.



Why are people unfollowing Drake?

The latest eruption on Drake's Instagram appears to be over his relationship with NAV and Rick Ross. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that neither of the rappers were following Drake on Instagram. Drake took the opportunity to troll NAV by posting pictures from his latest tour stop along with the caption “I ain’t picking up I’m in Turks lil baby [zany face emoji]," which comes from NAV's song "Turks."

This comes just days after Metro Boomin suggested that people would have to choose sides following the release of his joint album with Future "We Don’t Trust You," which seems to contain several swipes at Drake. “Once you pick a side stay there.. #WEDONTTRUSTYOU,” Metro wrote on Twitter. These are just a few of the many ongoing beefs that Drake seems to be in the middle of. In fact, it seems like Drake has issues with a huge number of rappers.

Who does Drake have beef with?

This small unfollowing spree has led some to wonder who Drake actually has beef with. Metro Boomin is high on the list. That beef started after Metro said that he was disappointed that his 2022 album "Heroes & Villains" got when compared to Drake's album "Her Loss." Drake fanned the flames of that beef several times, which ultimately led to what appears to be an unfollowing spree on his social media.

Drake has also had rumored beef with Kendrick Lamar, who has been gunning for him for some time. "I got my f--king head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f--king toes down in Florida and anywhere else I go,” Drake said, apparently in response to Kendrick's diss on Metro and Future's album “And I know that no matter what, there’s not a n-word on this Earth that could ever f--k with me in my life!”

Given the release of this new album and the shots that it takes at Drake, it's clear that he also has beef with Future, although it's not totally clear when that beef started or what it's about. The two used to be collaborators, but haven't worked together since 2020.