Drake Did Bobbi Althoff and Drake Have an Affair? She's Getting Divorced By Joseph Allen Feb. 8 2024, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff has been dealing with rumors of an affair with Drake for some time, and those rumors only intensified following the news on Feb. 7, 2024, that Bobbi's husband Cory was filing for divorce. Cory cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, but following the news, many naturally wondered what this might mean about the rumored affair.

There are plenty of details about the alleged affair that are still just speculation. Having said that, here's everything we do know about what went down between Drake and Bobbi, and whether it played a role in the end of her marriage.



What happened between Drake and Bobbi Althoff?

Drake was first a guest on Bobbi's podcast The Really Good Podcast in July, which sparked speculation that the two had had an affair that eventually led to some sort of falling out. In August, Bobbi shared an uncensored DM interaction she had with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy in which she denied rumors of an affair. “My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true,” Dave wrote in his message.

"I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true," Bobbi responded, seeming to deny both the allegation and the rumors of a divorce. Now that the divorce news has been made public, and Cory cited July 4, 2023, as the date of the divorce, many are revisiting the rumors of an affair with Drake and wondering whether there was more to that story than originally met the eye.

Bobbi, who is known for her dry, deadpan interview style, also claimed that she didn't even want to interview Drake, and had to miss her child's first birthday to fly to Memphis for it and accommodate his schedule. She even posted a video of herself looking miserable at one of Drake's concerts, making sure her persona remains intact in public.

Bobbi eventually deleted the interview with Drake and all the clips from it.

Shortly after releasing the interview, Bobbi scrubbed it from her podcast feed and removed all official clips of it from the internet without offering any explanation for her actions. Drake has never publicly addressed the situation, but he unfollowed Bobbi on social media and she did the same to him.

Whatever might have happened didn't end well. Bobbi didn't discuss Drake when announcing her divorce, but back when rumors of her affair with Drake first broke, she seemed to be frustrated that her denials weren't enough to end the rumors for good.