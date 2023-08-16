Home > Viral News > Influencers How Did Bobbi Althoff Even Become Famous? People Are Claiming She's an Industry Plant Influencer Bobbi Althoff quickly rose to fame, but how? Here's why some people are calling her an industry plant and claiming she's not self-made. By Kelly Corbett Aug. 16 2023, Published 4:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @bobbialthoff

Nobody just starts a podcast and manages to book big names like Drake, Lil Yachty, and Mark Cuban within their first few months. Nobody but Bobbi Althoff.

After the mom-of-two launched her own podcast The Really Good Podcast in April 2023, she quickly became a household name. But her sudden burst into the spotlight has taken many folks aback. Who is Bobbi Althoff? And how did she become so famous? Keep scrolling to find out.

Bobbi first got her start in content creation when she started posting TikToks of her and her kids and mom life in 2021. She garnered a solid amount of followers for her deadpan sense of humor, but nothing too crazy. But when she started her podcast in April 2023, it didn't really make sense that she was able to get all these high-profile celebrities to appear on her show given that she had no prior podcasting experience.

While some could argue that she's just a woman who got lucky in the content creator world, others are skeptical. Many feel Bobbi's rise to fame was calculated and that she is an industry plant.

Per Urban Dictionary, an "industry plant" is defined as someone who "is an artist who has major/indie label backing their movement but presents themselves as a 'homegrown start-up' label to create a pseudo-organic following. They act as if things are miraculously happening for them based on their talent."

Bobbi Althoff really cannot beat the industry plant allegations. How are your first three interviews Drake, Lil Yachty and Mark Cuban? And we’re supposed to think it’s organic? — Sean (@SeanReezy25) August 9, 2023

That said, many folks felt Bobbi didn't put in the elbow grease to get to where she is today. It seemed unlikely that she was self-made. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Bobbi denied these accusations. She claimed that she made a TikTok video where she offered to pay $300 to anyone who could connect her with celebrities and get them to do an interview on her show.

Bobbi Althoff is of Jewish descent and is signed to the same management as Drake.



Her agent is TJ Bernady and she signed to WME without prior success.



Her husband is also a millionaire.



She is not “self made” and she is a plant by definition. Not sure why she’s lying about it. pic.twitter.com/yPvmoMOYUK — Ninety Eight (@98sThoughts) August 11, 2023

However, one Twitter user claimed that Bobbi and Drake are signed to the same management and that her husband, Cory Althoff, is a millionaire.

