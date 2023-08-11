Home > Viral News > Influencers > Noah Beck Noah Beck Is Building His Brand Beyond TikTok — Talks Happiness, "Thirst Traps," and More (EXCLUSIVE) In an exclusive interview with 'Distractify,' TikTok star Noah Beck opened up about prioritizing his happiness, building his underwear brand, and more. By Gabrielle Bernardini Aug. 11 2023, Published 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

For Noah, getting into the fashion world, specifically underwear, simply made sense for the influencer who boasts almost 34 million followers on TikTok. As a self-proclaimed "victim of the shirtless thirst traps," Noah — who partnered with Nespresso to promote their colorful Vertuo Pop machine — spoke exclusively with Distractify to talk about how he prioritizes his happiness, learning to trust his gut, and what's next for his career.

Source: Courtesy: Nespresso

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok star Noah Beck on what makes him happy.

If you follow Noah on social media, you'll notice that his bio reads, "Do what makes you happy." So, what exactly makes the influencer happy? "That first sip of coffee in the morning," Noah laughed. "I say that jokingly, but I'm kind of serious like I actually do really look forward to making my own coffee in my newly renovated kitchen." A simple pleasure that he tells us he probably couldn't do a year ago, it's the newness of it all that he finds "exciting."

But that doesn't mean Noah's always looking for a new adventure. For instance, he told us that he finds happiness in doing things that he "grew up doing," like playing soccer with his friends or playing Xbox. "[I'm a] pretty basic guy," he added. "I feel like I don't do anything too crazy. I love being outdoorsy and like going on hikes and stuff like that."

Article continues below advertisement

With a massive following, the current Los Angeles resident says that he's "still trying to figure out" how to prioritize his own happiness in life. "I don't know, but I will let you know when I have the full answer to that," he added. "That is something I'm still seeking to this day."

Article continues below advertisement

Noah Beck is learning to follow his gut both professionally and personally.

After almost three years of planning, Noah finally launched IPHIS, a gender-inclusive underwear brand. Deciding to start with underwear just "kind of made sense," according to the influencer. "I feel like in summer 2020, I didn't really own a shirt, and like neither did some of my peers," he said, reflecting on his earlier social media content. "We were just like walking billboards for other brands or other underwear companies." This sparked an idea in Noah's head.

Article continues below advertisement

With his fanbase rapidly increasing, Noah began getting more into fashion and started to build relationships and make connections within the industry, which ultimately led to the launch of his own apparel brand. Though he may be green in the fashion industry, Noah told us that he believes in following his gut. While he admitted that he's had some bumps along the road, he is learning throughout the process.

"I think of course, like going with your gut is always a positive thing," he said. "There have been times where I've had to make a decision and like ...my expertise is not in that place." When that situation arises, he defers to the experts.

Article continues below advertisement

But when it comes to his personal life, Noah's not afraid to admit that he's definitely ignored the signs. "My personal life, I think I've had gut decisions that I kind of chose to ignore and have come back and [I'll] be like, 'Oh, I should have saw that coming.'"

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

As for what's next for the star, Noah is open to exploring new opportunities. "I think people, and myself, have seen enough of me on a small phone. I'd really like to do some bigger screen stuff," he told us, explaining that he'd like to transition into the world of acting. Aside from building his portfolio, Noah wants to continue exploring the fashion scene, especially since launching his own apparel brand.