Drake May or May Not Have Beef With Bobbi Althoff After Their Awkward Interview Went Viral Bobbi Althoff's viral interview with Drake was taken down from her social media, now fans are wondering if there's beef. What happened? By Pretty Honore Aug. 16 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Over the last decade or two, the guy we once knew as Wheelchair Jimmy from Degrassi has become a global phenomenon. Today, Heartbreak Drake, affectionately known as Champagne Papi, is one of the richest rappers on the planet.

Much like Kanye and Beyonce, Drake doesn't really do press. However, one lucky TikToker named Bobbi Althoff was able to secure a rare interview with the rapper. The video, which ultimately went viral, has since been taken down. Now, fans are wondering what happened. So, is there beef between Bobbi and Drake? Here’s what we know.

What happened to Drake and Bobbi Althoff’s interview? The video has been taken down.

If sarcasm was a person, it would be Bobbi. Her interview with Drake was a tongue-in-cheek masterpiece that won’t be soon forgotten. If you’ve yet to tune in, chances are — you may have missed your chance.

More than a month after the video was posted, it disappeared from YouTube without a trace. As of this writing, neither Bobbi nor Drake have given an explanation as to why the video was taken down. But that hasn’t stopped fans from making their own assumptions about what really happened between the pair.

feeling very chronically online for saying this but I am DYING to know what happened between Drake and Bobbi lmaoooo how is he beefing with a random white mom tiktoker 😭 — sona (@swiftlydunphy) August 15, 2023

@Swiftlydunphy tweeted: “Feeling very chronically online for saying this but I am dying to know what happened between Drake and Bobbi LMAO. How is he beefing with a random white mom TikToker?” Some fans think that the video was made private as a publicity stunt — this is pretty likely given Drake is expected to drop his album, “For All the Dogs”, before 2023 comes to an end. However, other speculations assert that there’s more to the story.

Drake and Bobbi Althoff also unfollowed each other on Instagram. Are they beefing?

Amid rumors that Bobbi declined Drake’s sexual advances and speculations that Bobbi’s tongue-in-cheek humor went a little too far, Drake and Bobbi have unfollowed each other on social media. News of their alleged beef first surfaced after Bobbi posted a video of herself looking totally unphased at a Drake concert. “Really in my element here [at] this guy’s concert,” she captioned the post.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Bobbi shared how her viral video with the rapper came to be. “I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot,” she told the outlet. “I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes.” Because Drake was booked and busy with his “It’s All a Blur” tour, Bobbi had to make her move and make it fast. It just so happened that the day she flew out for her bedside chat was her daughter’s first birthday.