Lil Yachty Is a New Father, and Many Want to Know Who His Baby's Mother Is

So far, Lil Yachty hasn't said anything about who the mother of his child is. In part because his relationship history is so unclear, it's impossible to say for certain without he or the mother confirming it. For now, it seems like he wants to keep his family affairs out of the public eye, although that may ultimately prove to be impossible because of the fame he's already acquired.

For now, though, Lil Yachty has managed to successfully hide the identity of his baby's mother from the public. He's likely focused on being a new dad at the moment, and it's unclear whether the baby's mother is also around, or whether she is now out of the picture. Lil Yachty has yet to post about his new daughter on social media, so it seems that he's trying to keep the news at least somewhat under wraps.