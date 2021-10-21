Lil Yachty Is a New Father, and Many Want to Know Who His Baby's Mother Is

Lil Yachty Is a New Father, and Many Want to Know Who His Baby's Mother IsBy Joseph Allen
Oct. 21 2021, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
News recently broke that rapper Lil Yachty is now a father. Sources suggest he's been spending some quality time with his new daughter, who was born a few weeks ago. Even as many of his fans celebrate the news that he's now a father, others were curious who his baby's mama is, and whether Lil Yachty is currently dating anyone.
Who is Lil Yachty dating?
Lil Yachty has been a rapper of note since his singles "One Night" and "Minnesota" were first released in 2015. In the years since, he's put out a number of albums and has faced immense speculation over who he's dating. Unlike many rappers, Lil Yachty is not always public about his relationships, which can make it difficult to parse the rumors from the reality of who he's in a relationship with.
Many have linked the rapper to Instagram model Megan Denise, and suggest that the two first began dating in 2017 but have not yet gotten married. Reports also suggest that, before he dated Megan, Lil Yachty was dating another Instagram model from India. What's more, he has also been linked to model India Love, who appeared alongside him in the music video for "Forever Young." Although many sources have linked them romantically, they have insisted that they are just friends.
Who is Lil Yachty's baby mama?
So far, Lil Yachty hasn't said anything about who the mother of his child is. In part because his relationship history is so unclear, it's impossible to say for certain without he or the mother confirming it. For now, it seems like he wants to keep his family affairs out of the public eye, although that may ultimately prove to be impossible because of the fame he's already acquired.
For now, though, Lil Yachty has managed to successfully hide the identity of his baby's mother from the public. He's likely focused on being a new dad at the moment, and it's unclear whether the baby's mother is also around, or whether she is now out of the picture. Lil Yachty has yet to post about his new daughter on social media, so it seems that he's trying to keep the news at least somewhat under wraps.
Lil Yachty supported Bernie Sanders in 2016.
Although Lil Yachty hasn't shared all the details of his personal life with the public, he has expressed his political leanings in the past. In 2016, he said that he supported Bernie Sanders in the presidential primary during an interview with CNN. That doesn't necessarily mean that the rapper is a hugely political person, but his politics are clearly left leaning.
For the most part, Lil Yacthy's public persona is defined by his music, and that's probably the way he likes it. He did have one brief and relatively minor run-in with the law recently, but his career and his new fatherhood seem to be what he's prioritizing right now. Just because we don't know who his baby mama is doesn't mean Lil Yachty won't be a great dad.