Lil Yachty and Addison Rae Probably Aren't Going to Collab Anytime Soon

When Kid LAROI released the song "Addison Rae," the social media influencer gave it her virtual stamp of approval by dancing to it on TikTok. But Lil Yachty’s feature in a new song has a line about Addison Rae , and now her fans are calling for him to be canceled.

In their eyes, he greatly disrespected her, and it has started an onslaught of backlash from not only Addison's fans but also her on-again / off-again boyfriend, Bryce Hall.