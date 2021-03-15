Lil Yachty Sparks Rumors That He's Gay After Sharing Pedicure Video on Instagram

Lil Yachty Sparks Rumors That He's Gay After Sharing Pedicure Video on InstagramBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 15 2021, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
When it comes to the hip hop world, it’s common for people to believe that all male entertainers are straight. After all, it was once believed that a male artist being openly gay could harm his career — especially since hip hop culture is characterized by men having super-masculine, tough-guy images.
However, in the last couple of years, the hip hop world has undergone a major shift. While the culture was once homophobic, entertainers like Lil Nas X and Frank Ocean have shaken things up and broken barriers for LGBTQ+ artists. And it has made other entertainers more comfortable to be who they truly are.
People have been speculating about the sexuality of several male artists, and Lil Yachty is leading the pack. While the rapper has been known to date various women, fans believe that he may be gay or bisexual. And his latest Instagram story video has left fans wondering: Is Lil Yachty gay? Here’s the full scoop.
Fans believe that Lil Yachty is gay after a video of him getting a colorful pedicure went viral.
If you’ve been keeping up with the “Pardon Me” rapper, then you know that his name has always been floating around when it comes to the topic of gay rappers. And while Lil Yachty has been linked to several women in the industry, it hasn’t stopped fans from questioning his sexuality.
With that in mind, the latest video on Lil Yachty’s Instagram story has left fans convinced that he is gay. In the video, the rapper can be seen getting a massage after a pedicure.
And while many straight men often get pedicures as a form of self-care, fans pointed out the color of his pedicure and the two-tone design he was flaunting.
In the comments, fans held nothing back as they sounded off.
“I wonder about him sometimes,” one fan commented.
“These dudes show y’all every day who they are and y’all refuse to see it,” another fan commented with laughing emojis.
And although he has sparked coupledom rumors with model Selangie after posting her on his Instagram page, it’s not enough for fans to stop speculating about his sexuality.
This is not the first time Lil Yachty has sparked rumors that he's gay.
Lil Yachty is no stranger to the headlines when it comes to rumors about his sexuality. And while many fans have their opinions, he has always publicly said that he is straight. He was linked to JT of the rap group City Girls and has dated a few Instagram models.
However, there were a few incidents in the past that have led fans to believe that he is not being truthful about his sexuality. Whether that's looking at things he posts on social media or simply watching his mannerisms, rumors about the star's sexuality have persisted for years.
For starters, the “Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper was a hot topic on TikTok in August 2020 after showing off a press and curl hairstyle. While there’s no rule that says specific hairstyles are an indicator of someone’s sexual preference, it left fans wondering.
In the video, the rapper could be seen swinging his hair back and forth and playing in his bang. The video led to him becoming a meme and the trend of people saying, “Not the bangyang!”
Plus, the cover photograph of his album, Teenage Emotions, also made fans question if he's gay or not. In the photo, the rapper is seated among various individuals, including a male couple who's kissing.
And while many people praised him for making history by including a gay couple on his album artwork, other people immediately felt that this must mean that he is gay himself.
Truth be told, it shouldn’t matter if Lil Yachty is gay or not. He makes great music that fans love, and he has become an icon in the hip hop world. Sure, he's challenging perceived norms of masculinity in several ways, but that could or could not have anything to do with his sexuality. Not to mention, who he decides to date is nobody's business but his own.
However, since the culture in hip hop has shifted, it's safe to say that rumors about the rapper will continue to persist.