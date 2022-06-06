Leslie Joanne Wayne, Mother of DJ and Producer Metro Boomin, Has Tragically Died

Producer, record executive, and DJ Metro Boomin (Leland Tyler Wayne) has lost his mother, TMZ reports.

Raised in St. Louis, Mo., Metro has rocked collaborations with in-demand artists like Young Thug, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage since first embarking his career in the late 2000s. Due to his success in the industry, the producer has built a strong fanbase who are interested in following not only his career feats, but his personal life, as well — and they recently caught wind of some devastating news.

According to TMZ, Metro's mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was killed by her husband on Friday, June 3, 2022.