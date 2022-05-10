Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 People Close to YSL Indicted on Racketeering and Other Charges

Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 People Close to YSL Indicted on Racketeering and Other ChargesBy Leila Kozma
May. 10 2022, Published 10:07 a.m. ET
28 people, including Young Thug (Jeffery Lamar Williams), were indicted on racketeering and street gang charges in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Big Bhris (aka Christian Eppinger), Gunna (Sergio Giavanni Kitchens), Yak Gotti (Deamonte Kendrick), and other people close to YSL, the record label and group Young Thug founded circa 2012, are named in the 56-charge indictment. The document outlines 180 acts supporting the charges.
Why did Young Thug get arrested?
YSL co-founder Young Thug was arrested on Monday, May 9, 2022 and is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga. He was charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO act and street gang activity.
Some believe that Young Thug is also accused of renting the 2014 Infiniti Q50 that was used in the commission of the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. The 26-year-old was fatally shot outside an Atlanta barbershop on Jan. 10, 2015.
Young Thug's first court hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
The crackdown concerns the increased criminal activities taking place between the 2010s and now. According to the court documents cited by FOX 5 Atlanta, the 28 people associated with YSL were charged with racketeering — but the allegations some of them face are far greater.
Gunna, Martinez Arnold, Damone Blalock, Jevon Fleetwood, Wunnie Lee, Walter Murphy, Rodalius Ryan, and Trontavious Stephens are the other affiliates of YSL that were charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, per FOX 5 Atlanta.
Others associated with the group are facing a far more dire predicament. Miles Farley was also charged with murder, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, per FOX 5 Atlanta.
Quamarvious Nichols is facing a similar predicament. He was charged with murder, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The legal proceedings are bound to adversely affect Christian Eppinger, who struck up a 5-year plea deal in 2016 for a series of felonies including a violent car jacking.
Eppinger, who was 16 years old in 2016, was arrested for the attempted murder of David Rodgers, a veteran police officer, in February 2022. Eppinger was already held at the Fulton County Jail before getting indicted on May 9, 2022.
Young Thug, Gunna, and a group of others are all affected by the unprecedented police crackdown.
Young Thug and Eppinger are both being held at the Fulton County Jail. Gunna, another rapper close to YSL, has already been indicted — but it's uncertain if he has been booked into jail yet.
The devastating news galvanized fans.
"Gunna and Young Thug? 56 counts?" tweeted @dontcallmesov.
"Free Thugger and Gunna" tweeted @DJSCHEME_.