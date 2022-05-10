Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 People Close to YSL Indicted on Racketeering and Other Charges

28 people, including Young Thug (Jeffery Lamar Williams), were indicted on racketeering and street gang charges in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Big Bhris (aka Christian Eppinger), Gunna (Sergio Giavanni Kitchens), Yak Gotti (Deamonte Kendrick), and other people close to YSL, the record label and group Young Thug founded circa 2012, are named in the 56-charge indictment. The document outlines 180 acts supporting the charges.